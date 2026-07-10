Jayden Maiava Shares Most Memorable Play From First Year as USC's Starting Quarterback

In collaboration with EA Sports College Football 27, The Journey Media has been conducting interviews with the cover athletes – Dante Moore, Kewan Lacy, Malachi Toney – as the game’s launch day approaches. Jayden Maiava, who became the fourth Trojan to grace the cover of EA’s college football franchise, is the next interview to drop.

One of the teasers from the interview is about Maiava’s first season as the Trojans’ full-time signal caller. And his most memorable play may be surprising to fans.

Northwestern at USC: Nov. 7, 2025

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) moves out to pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After losing to Notre Dame 34-24 (Oct. 18, 2025) and scraping by 21-17 versus Nebraska (Nov. 1, 2025), the Trojans were in need of a get-right game. The opportunity would be at home against the Northwestern Wildcats.

With less than three minutes left in the first half, the Trojans and Wildcats were tied at 14-14. On their own 20-yard line facing third-and-six, Maiava threw a costly interception to Northwestern defensive lineman Najee Story.

“You’re probably saying ‘Why is this your favorite moment?’ – it was by a D-lineman…I was so mad because it was from a big, it wasn't from no skill,” Maiava told The Journey’s Darien Rencher.

As Story was returning the ball for a potential tie-breaking score, Maiava sprinted down the sideline and made a crucial tackle that knocked the ball loose out of the endzone, which resulted in a Trojans’ football.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Credit to my teammates, they just do everything. They sacrifice their life so why wouldn’t I?" said Maiava.

In the last two minutes, Maiava completed a 13-yard completion to Ja’Kobi Lane. Then King Miller ripped through the Northwestern defense for a 55-yard gain. Miller ended the drive with a 12-yard touchdown to give the Trojans the lead heading into halftime.

Southern Cal went on to win the game 38-17, which would be their second win in their three-game win streak. Maiava finished the game going 24-for-33, 299 passing yards, two touchdowns and a turnover.

The redshirt-senior finished the year with 3,711 yards – the fifth most in the nation – 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, with a quarterback-rating of 89.9. (No. 2), per ESPN. Maiava was also selected to the Davey O’Brien Quarterback Class and made Third-Team All-Big Ten. The Trojans had a total record of 9-4 and made an Alamo Bowl appearance in Maiava’s first full season as the starter.

Jayden Maiava' Expectations Heading Into His Final Season

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a season and a few games underneath his belt, Maiava enters his final year with the Trojans with some hefty expectations.

Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt has him in his top 10 quarterbacks of 2026 (No. 7 overall) while Pro Football Focus (PFF) and On3/Rivals have him listed in their top 10 returning quarterbacks. The redshirt-senior also made PFF’s top-50 players heading into the 2026 season – coming in at No. 30 overall.

Maiava may have been snubbed in some early-preseason watchlists, but Lincoln Riley’s track record with quarterbacks entering their second season under him is very promising.

At Oklahoma, former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield started as a good Big 12 quarterback who then became the best player in the nation. Mayfield went from 3,965 yards and 40 touchdowns in 2016 to 4,627 yards, 43 touchdowns and the Heisman. Former USC star Caleb Williams also transformed from a flashy gunslinger to a bonafide star – 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns in a partial 2021 season to 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and the Heisman Trophy.

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