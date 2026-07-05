USC Trojans' Three Most Important Players Next Season

The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley must find a way to perform at their best next season, otherwise next offseason may bring some tough questions to answer.

In order to compete in the Big Ten and potentially a berth in the College Football Playoff, three key players on USC's roster will be relied upon.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Jayden Maiava

There is no doubt that the play of quarterback Jayden Maiava will play a major role in how next season goes for USC.

To win in a conference like the Big Ten, it is crucial to have a quarterback who can consistently perform but also have the ability to elevate his team in the biggest games to pick up key wins.

Last season, Maiava was one of the more consistent quarterbacks in the country and actually led the country in QBR with a 91.2 rating, in addition to throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and completing 65.8 percent of his passes.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, in some of the biggest games against Illinois, Oregon, Notre Dame, and TCU, he was unable to lead the Trojans to victories that could have put USC over the top and in a position to make the CFP.

Maiava does have the ability to get USC over the top in big games, as he helped them pick up key wins against Michigan and Iowa, who were both ranked opponents. The key for Maiava and the Trojans will be the ability to win in the big games, but also prove that USC can consistently win on the road, which will necessitate Maiava cutting down on the turnovers, as seven of his 10 interceptions came in losses and were part of the reason USC fell short of the CFP in 2025.

If Maiava can limit the turnovers, help the Trojans consistently win on the road, and win the biggest games on the schedule, the 2026 season has the potential to be very special for USC and could result in a deep CFP run.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Elijah Paige (72) during halftime against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Offensive Tackle Elijah Paige

Along the offensive line, offensive tackle Elijah Paige is another key component of the Trojans' roster and the success that USC could have next season.

In 2025, Paige appeared in seven games and was a strong presence for USC’s offensive line when he was healthy, however, injuries held him out of five games. One of the biggest games Paige missed was the matchup with Oregon, which forced the Trojans to play a few players out of position in a very tough road environment.

During the 2026 season, Paige’s health will be critical for USC, especially because the Trojans will be playing against some of the best defenses and pass rush units in the country, including Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana.

For USC to have success against these top defenses, Paige not only has to stay healthy but also needs to play to his top capability as a pass protector and a run blocker. Against these elite defenses, having a balanced offensive attack is essential, and having Paige lead the way could help the rest of the offensive line to match that level of play and create one of the most balanced and explosive offenses in the Big Ten.

Heading into next season, if Paige can stay healthy and lead the Trojans’ offensive line to consistent and solid performances on a weekly basis, this USC offense has an opportunity to do something very special.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle Jahkeem Stewart

On the defensive side of the ball, defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart is a player who could have one of the bigger roles on the Trojans’ roster.

Last season as a freshman, Stewart was one of the most explosive and impactful players on the field, which suggests that he could be even better in 2026 and could possibly be one of the major difference-makers on Gary Patterson’s defense.

In Stewart’s 2025 campaign, he recorded 18 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery. The glaring theme for Stewart last season was his ability to make big plays, and he will have opportunities to make game-changing plays in 2026.

Standing at 6-5 and 289 pounds, Stewart has a frame that allows him to line up on the interior at nose tackle or defensive tackle in addition to having the flexibility to line up at defensive end. That kind of versatility up front is huge, especially in pass-rush situations because it allows him to hunt for his matchup, but it also could give Patterson the flexibility he needs to line the rest of the defensive line up in spots that can be very advantageous for USC.

While Stewart can make plays in a variety of ways, his ability to generate negative plays against the run specifically is huge because it can force opposing offenses behind the sticks and can put these offenses in very tough third-down situations, which plays right into USC’s ability to get after the quarterback across the board.

If Stewart can continue to show his versatility across the defensive line against the run and as a pass rusher, in addition to generating negative plays in the backfield, he has the ability to become one of USC’s most impactful defenders and could turn out to be one of the best defenders in the entire Big Ten conference.

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