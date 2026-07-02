Preseason Rankings Show Top Talent on USC Trojans Roster

The USC Trojans have one of the most experienced rosters in the nation, but two players in particular could be vital for the Trojans' success. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava and cornerback Jontez Williams were ranked inside of the PFF College 50 as two of the best college football athletes in the nation.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Jayden Maiava

Without question, one of the most important players for USC in the 2026 season is quarterback Jayden Maiava, who ranked No. 30 on PFF’s College 50.

Last season, Maiava took a huge step forward and showcased that he has the talent to succeed in the Big Ten. One of the more impressive statistics from Maiava’s 2025 campaign was the fact that he recorded a 91.2 QBR and proved to be the most efficient quarterback in the country according to that metric.

In terms of overall passing, Maiava totaled 3,711 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while completing 65.8 percent of his passes. His 3,711 passing yards were the fifth-best mark in the entire country.

However, Maiava was not just a weapon as a passer, he also has the ability to impact the game on the ground, as he rushed for 157 yards and six touchdowns. Standing at 6-4 and 230 pounds, Maiava has a solid frame that can be very tough for defenders to bring down, especially in the red zone.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) scrambles against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into 2026, there are two areas that Maiava could improve, which could enable the USC offense to take a major step forward.

The first area of improvement for Maiava is limiting the interceptions. In USC’s four losses, Maiava threw seven of his 10 interceptions, which took opportunities away from the Trojans’ offense and gave the opposing offense more chances to score and put the USC defense in tough situations.

Secondly, Maiava has used his legs, but using them more could add another element to the Trojans’ offense and make it even more difficult for opposing defenses to stop Riley’s squad. If Maiava uses his legs more, that opens the opportunity for him to extend plays and force the defense into different coverages and possibly a quarterback spy, which may open up the passing game and could lead to more explosive plays over the top.

If Maiava can limit his intercpetions and utilize his legs on the ground more, he could have an incredible performance in 2026 and could potentially be the key to USC finally making the College Football Playoff.

Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jontez Williams (3) knocks out the ball from Baylor Bears wide receiver Hal Presley (16) during the third quarter in the NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Jontez Williams

The second player included for the Trojans on the PFF College 50 was cornerback Jontez Williams at No. 45.

Williams has spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career with the Iowa State Cyclones and has been one of the more reliable corners in college football. In Williams' career with Iowa State, he totaled five interceptions and 11 pass deflections, showcasing his ability to make plays on the ball consistently.

Nov 30, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jontez Williams (3) defends a pass intended for Kansas State Wildcats running back Joe Jackson (4) in the fourth quarter at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In addition to making plays on the ball, Williams has also demonstrated his ability to play tight coverage, as he has allowed a passer rating of 25.6 since 2023, which is the lowest among FBS cornerbacks to play at least 300 coverage snaps, according to PFF. When Williams has been on the field, he has been one of the more effective cornerbacks in the entire country.

Williams did miss a major portion of the 2025 season with a torn ACL, which held him to playing just five games. Despite that, Williams' 2024 tape showed he has the ability to be an elite cornerback and was one of the top cornerback options in the transfer portal.

Heading into next season, if Williams can stay healthy and get back to his 2024 form, he could become USC’s top corner and may have the potential to emerge as one of the elite corners in the Big Ten, which could change the trajectory of the entire season for the Trojans.

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