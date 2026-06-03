USC Enters Historic Company With Caleb Williams' Madden Cover Reveal

On June 3, EA Sports revealed the long awaited Madden 27 cover athlete. This year, former USC Trojan and current Chicago Bears quarterback, Caleb Williams, will grace the cover of the video game franchise. Not only is Williams the first Bears player to be selected for the cover, he puts Southern Cal in the top-two in Madden cover athletes appearances.

“When I received the call from Madden, it was like my childhood dream was coming true. Being on the cover of Madden NFL 27 is a full circle moment,” Williams told EA Sports. “I grew up playing Madden and imagining what it would be like to be part of the game. I know fans are going to love what’s new in this year’s game, and I’m looking forward to getting my rating up to a 99 by the end of the season.”

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Williams will be on both the standard and deluxe edition of the game. The standard edition features Williams above the Chicago skyline, hitting his famous jump-pass. The pose also pays homage to another Chicago sports legend, Michael Jordan. The deluxe cover will have Williams doing his new “Iceman” celebration.

He's in the game 🎮 pic.twitter.com/emdW3Nvx6m — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 3, 2026

The former Trojan debuted the celebration on Dec. 20, 2025 after he threw a 46-yard walk-off, game-winning touchdown in overtime to defeat the Green Bay Packers. The celebration also gave him his new nickname.

USC's Madden Cover History

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

With the addition of Williams, USC now has two representatives for the Madden franchise, which is the most in the game's history. Tying the Trojans in appearances is former Pac-12 opponent, Stanford, with defensive back Richard Sherman (Madden 15) and running back Christian McCaffrey (Madden 25).

The first Trojan to make the cover was Troy Polamalu in Madden 10. During his four-year career at Southern Cal, Polamalu recorded 281 tackles including 29 tackles for loss, six interceptions, four blocked punts and three defensive touchdowns while earning honors such as All-American first teamer (2001-2002) and team captain.

Polamalu’s 2008 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers earned him the honor of gracing the cover – 73 total tackles including five tackles for loss, 17 pass breakups, seven interceptions and second Super Bowl victory. Polamalu was one-of-six players with a 99 overall in the entire game.

Williams’ Trojan career consisted of 8,170 passing yards, 72 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions, All-American first team honors (2022-2023) and awards such as the Maxwell (2022), AP Player of the Year (2022), Walter Camp Player of the Year (2022) and the Heisman (2022).

The former No. 1 overall pick’s 2026 season made Williams an undeniable option as the cover athlete – 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 58.1 completion percentage while becoming the Bears’ single-season passing yard leader and leading them to their first division title since 2018 and first playoff victory since 2010. Williams will enter the game with a 90-overall rating.

Notable USC Cover Athletes

Reggie Bush during a 2004 USC game. Xxx Usc Col State Bush Td Rh563 Jpg S Fbc Usa Ca | Robert Hanashiro via Imagn Content Services, LLC

IN EA's college football line, the Trojans have had four cover athletes.

Carson Palmer's 2002 Heisman campaign – 3,942 passing yards and 33 touchdowns – got him on the cover of NCAA Football 2004. Reggie Bush's award winning season with 2,890 all-purpose yards and 18 total touchdowns (1,740 yards rushing yards and for 15 touchdowns) landed him on the cover of NCAA Football 2007.

Mark Sanchez sneaks into the list by appearing on the PSP edition of NCAA Football 2009 but current Trojan quarterback Jayden Maiavai will put the Trojans back on the main line of games by joining a group of college football stars on the deluxe edition of EA Sports' College Football 2027.

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