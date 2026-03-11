Jayden Maiava's Updated NIL Valuation Looks Different From Other Top Quarterbacks

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava is heading into his third season with the program after being named the starter in 2024. Maiava’s updated NIL valuation is lower than expected compared to other quarterbacks.

On3’s NIL valuation measures a player's Roster Value and NIL Value. Maiava is ranked No. 11 among quarterbacks, with a $2.2 million NIL Valuation and a roster value of $2.1 million.

Where Jayden Maiava's NIL Valuation Ranks per On3

Arch Manning, Texas ($5.4M) Sam Leavitt, LSU ($4M) Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech ($3.1M) Bryce Underwood, Michigan ($3.1M) Dante Moore, Oregon ($3M) LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina ($2.7M) Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State ($2.5M) Julian Sayin, Ohio State ($2.4M) Josh Hoover, Indiana ($2.3M) Darian Mensah, Miami ($2.2M) Jayden Maiava, USC ($2.2M)

Not only is Maiava listed at No. 11, but his NIL Valuation places him at No. 5 in the Big Ten. In his third season with the program, Maiava’s NIL valuation could rise with his performance as he looks to lead the Trojans on a College Football Playoff run.

Jayden Maiava’s Rise with USC Trojans

Maiava transferred from the UNLV Rebels in 2024. In his first season with the Trojans, Maiava sat behind quarterback Miller Moss, who began the 2024 season as the team’s starter.

Ahead of the final three games of the regular season, USC coach Lincoln Riley chose to make a switch at quarterback, giving Maiava his first start with the Trojans on Nov. 16 against Nebraska.

Maiava went 25-of-35 for 259 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, leading the Trojans to a win in his first USC start. Maiava remained the team's starter for the remainder of the season, including in the Las Vegas Bowl against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The bowl game was a big test for Maiava, but the quarterback pulled through. The Aggies scored a touchdown to take back the lead with under two minutes to go, but Maiava kept his composure and drove the offense down the field, throwing the game-winning touchdown to wide receiver Kyle Ford.

Maiava entered the 2025 season as the starter, and the Trojans opened up the season with a massive 73-13 win over the Missouri State Bears. Maiava took a step forward in his development, leading the Trojans to a 9-4 record and keeping them in playoff contention for most of the season.

Maiava finished the year passing for 3,771 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. A standout aspect of Maiava’s quarterback play is his ability to use his legs. He was sacked just 14 times and rushed for 157 yards and six touchdowns.

Maiava was one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten, leading the conference in passing yards. Entering 2025 with a full year of starting under his belt, Maiava’s NIL valuation could increase with his potential.

Lincoln Riley’s Quarterback Success to Help Jayden Maiava

Riley is one of the most notable coaches in college football when it comes to developing quarterbacks, and Maiava is trending to be one of his next top players. In 2022, the Trojans acquired quarterback Caleb Williams through the portal, choosing to follow Riley from Oklahoma to USC.

In Williams' first season with the Trojans, he passed for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. He also had 10 rushing touchdowns. Williams won the Heisman Trophy that year for his performance and became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Maiava has already proven his ability to develop under Riley. In 2026, the USC quarterback can prove himself to be a top player in the nation, with his NIL valuation rising as well.

