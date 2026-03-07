USC Freshman Luke Wafle Pulls Back the Curtain on First Day of Spring Practice

The USC Trojans' EDGE Luke Wafle is one of the most exciting incoming freshmen and participated in his first practice with the program.

Wafle’s first practice was captured in a “Day In The Life” video, posted by USC Football’s YouTube channel. It provided an inside look at his determined mentality and what goes into a collegiate career beyond just practice. Between his mindset and goals, the anticipation for his collegiate career continues to grow.

Penn State football head coach James Franklin takes a photo with recruit Luke Wafle and the Wafle family, including defensive tackle Owen Wafle (34), following the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An Inside Look at Luke Wafle's First Practice

Wafle is joining the program with high anticipation as a five-star recruit, but what can make him a star player for the Trojans is his mindset.

In his first practice with the Trojans, Wafle showcased his willingness to learn. Captured in the video is defensive tackle Skyler Jones and defensive end coach Shaun Nua giving Wafle advice on his form, and it is evident the young athlete is taking it all in.

“What went well is that we’re out here today. We’re breathing, we’re playing football. And then when that’s happening, you can’t ask for too much more. And then what’s surprising is just the pace,” Wafle said. “It’s a lot of technique. If I were to give tips to the younger guy, just technique, technique, technique because that’s what they’re going to drill into your head.”

Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) talks to USC defensive end coach Shaun Nua after 27-24 win over USC at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The biggest reason why I came here was Coach Shaun Nua. He's the best coach in college football," Wafle said.

Paying attention to the fine details of every drill he participates in is what will help Wafle continue to grow and perform at a high level for the Trojans. He is still young, only entering his true freshman season. As he continues to put in the work, he can quickly become a star for USC.

Luke Wafle Reveals His Goals

In addition to paying attention to technique, Wafle's goals will help him grow as a player.

“My dream is to perfect my craft,” Wafle said. “I just want to be a master, and I don’t like to chase a lot of accolades, but, NFL Hall of Fame, I want to put my name next to all the great athletes like Lawrence Taylor, Michael Jordan.”

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

With Wafle not only seeking an NFL career but wanting to be known as one of the greats, he will be motivated to put in the work every day. Wafle's first day of practice began at six in the morning with breakfast and continued well into the evening. He had his first glimpse of what goes into college football, but his goals can keep him pushing through each day.

An Inside Look at Luke Wafle

As exciting as it is to see Wafle take the field in a USC uniform in the fall, the freshman also revealed some fun facts about himself as a person, including an interesting diet choice.

Wafle revealed that he will eat a raw egg, just as Rocky Balboa does in the movie Rocky.

USC Fr. DE Luke Wafle downs a raw egg before his lunch and said that he was inspired by the movie ‘Rocky’ (1976) pic.twitter.com/ZJpSl8qDYK — Trojan Football ✌️ ᶠᵃⁿ (@TrojanFBx) March 7, 2026

On top of that, the defender loves cooking and playing music. Wafle revealed he not only plays guitar, but can also play the saxophone.

Anticipation Grows for Luke Wafle to Take the Field

Wafle is already showing his dedication during spring practices, and the anticipation for him to take the field in the fall is growing.

Wafle is joining the Trojans as one of the highest-ranked players from the 2026 recruiting class. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, he is the No. 5 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 edge, and the No. 1 prospect from New Jersey.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the addition of Wafle, the Trojans have the potential to field an elite defensive line unit in 2026. The team is retaining defensive ends Braylan Shelby and Kameryn Crawford, who led the team in sacks in 2025. Adding Wafle to the rotation can help the defense keep fresh legs on the field while consistently putting pressure on the opposing quarterback.

With Wafle now in Southern California, working with the staff and building chemistry with his teammates, he is showing his potential to break out early as a freshman and elevate the Trojans defense.

SIGN UP FOR THE USC TROJANS NEWSLETTER HERE!