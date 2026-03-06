USC Running Back King Miller Reveals Heartwarming Reason for New Jersey Number

USC Trojans running back King Miller is switching his jersey number from No. 30 to No. 8, and revealed the reason for his decision was to honor his father.

“To be honest, it’s all because of my dad. I mean, growing up, I always wanted to be eight, but I kind of let my twin brother have it cause he was always D-lineman. But I wanted to do it for my dad. Just rock it,” Miller told Trojans Live. “My dad’s known as eight, so that’s all we call him, so I just want to go out there and rock it.”

Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

This is Miller’s first season being able to claim the No. 8, as it was previously taken by USC wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane, who departed the program for the 2026 NFL Draft.

King Miller Gearing Up for a Big Season

Miller is coming off a breakout season with the Trojans, in which he proved he can step up when his name is called. The Trojans’ running back room was hit hard with injuries, requiring Miller to rise in his second year with the program.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On Oct. 11, the USC Trojans faced off against the Michigan Wolverines as USC was coming off a loss against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

During the game against Michigan, Trojans running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders exited the game due to injuries. Neither returned to game action in 2025, and USC had to turn to Miller for the remainder of the season.

When Jordan and Sanders went down, it did not take long for Miller to step in. He finished the game with 158 rushing yards and one touchdown, and USC won 31-13.

By the end of the season, Miller became one of the top running backs in the Big Ten conference, recording 156 carries for 972 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had 16 receptions for 111 yards.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) scores on a 75-yard touchdown run against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Miller totaled over 100 rushing yards in four games, including one of his top performances, which was against the UCLA Bruins to close out the regular season. The running back finished the matchup with 124 rushing yards, two touchdowns, and 42 receiving yards.

After a breakout performance, Miller is looking to put last season behind him and focus on improving in 2026.

“Yeah, it happened. But I'm on to the next,” Miller said. “I was ready to come back and get out here with my guys. Now it's time to take it up a notch.”

USC’s Loaded Running Back Room

After Miller's performance in 2025, USC's run game has a chance to take a bigger step forward with its loaded running back room.

Miller and Jordan are both returning to the team, as Sanders declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. With their return, the run game can take off, opening up the Trojans’ offense.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) carries the ball agianst Missouri State Bears linebacker Jared Lloyd (6) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In addition to the returning veterans, the Trojans signed two talented running backs in their elite 2026 recruiting class, Deshonne Redeaux and Shahn Alston.

Both signed as four-star recruits and are among the top prospects of their position. Redeaux is joining as the nation's No. 5 running back, while Alston is ranked at No. 8 per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

The Trojans averaged 169.5 rushing yards per game last season, and with a running back room filled with talented depth, that can improve in the fall.

