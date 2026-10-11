USC’s Jayden Maiava Gets Real About Penn State’s Hostile White Out Environment

The No. 19 USC Trojans pulled off a 31-23 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions and their White Out crowd in Week 6. The win was made possible by senior quarterback Jayden Maiava. With poise in the pocket, layered throws and zero turnovers, Maiava was unphased by Beaver Stadium – 21-of-33, 301 yards, three touchdowns, 63.6 completion percentage and a quarterback-rating of 97.4.

In the post-game press conference, Maiava shared how he relied on true freshmen across the board and credited the Bloom Football Performance Center’s crowd simulator for preparing the team for the tough road game.

Preparing for the White Out Crowd

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lion fans cheer as Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) prepares to snap the ball during the second quarter of the game at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State’s White Out has become notorious for offenses as mistakes and penalties pile on, yet the Trojans were able to overcome the odds. They only committed a total of three penalties, two of which were on the offensive side of the ball.

The first was a false start by center Tobias Raymond in the first quarter, an understandable one for first play jitters. The last was a delay of game in an effort to run the clock in the final minute of regulation.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Great team victory. I think the new sound system over there back at home [Bloom Football Performance Center] was super helpful to play in a hostile environment like this,” Maiava said about the offense’s preparation for the loud crowd. “Credit to our fans for showing up. The guys handled it well.”

What makes the feat even more impressive is the offensive line Maiava had to work with. Veteran left tackle Elijah Paige entered Week 6 as a game time decision. Ultimately Paige would be unavailable for the game, making way for true freshman Vlad Dyakonov to step in. Fellow freshman Kannon Smith stepped in for Hayden Treter, who missed last week, as well.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt’s Big Play

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates after catching a thirty-one yard pass for a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a disappointing outing in Week 5 versus Washington, it seemed as if the freshman wideout would get back on track with a huge 18-yard reception to move the chains on fourth-and-five in the opening drive. Instead, Dixon-Wyatt was only targeted two more times in the second half – an incompletion and a 10-yard touchdown.

In the fourth quarter, the Trojans were leading the Nittany Lions 24-23. They had made their way down to Penn State’s 10-yard line facing third-and-ten. A score here was crucial. From the right side of the field at the slot, Dixon-Wyatt made his way across the field and into the end zone for the touchdown.

“Yeah, just a great week of preparation. Kayden just trusted it, stayed in it and I told him ‘Be ready for it when it comes,’” Maiava said about the play.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Receiver Trent Mosley, who missed three consecutive games due to a knee injury, came back like he never left. He finished the night as Maiava’s No. 1 target – nine receptions for 111 yards and a score. Sophomore Tanook Hines, who talked a big game during the practice week, finished seconds with four receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Maiava and the Trojans will now get a much need break in Week 7 (bye week). They will be back on the road against the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 24.

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