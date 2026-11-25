Besides the heated rivalry, there’s a lot on the line in the No. 15 USC Trojans’ season finale vs. the No. 9 UCLA Bruins – a potential conference championship appearance, a potential playoff berth and senior quarterback Jayden Maiava’s perfect 2-0 record against the Bruins.

“I probably say everything about it. The week of preparation. Just the whole rivalry, you know. Taping all the statues up here. It gets pretty real. I think it's super exciting,” Maiava said about his favorite things during rivalry week.

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) stiff arms UCLA Bruins linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the second quarter at Rose Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Maiava and the Trojans' offense will face a pretty stout unit. The Bruins' defense is currently No. 7 in points per game (14.45), No. 3 in yards per game (260.8), No. 1 in yards per play (4.0) and No. 5 in third-down conversion rate (.296 percent). They also have 20 interceptions, with 11 forced fumbles and 12 recoveries.

“They're a really great group. Great coaching staff. Up front, they have really good edge rushers, as well as their defensive ends, the linebacking group, as well as their [defensive backs],” Maiava said about their rival. “It's a great opportunity to go out there and compete.”

Linebackers Sammy Omosigho and Jalen Woods are the anchors of UCLA’s defense. Omosigho is a Butkus Award finalist and is their best run stopper with 51 run tackles, 30 run stops and only four missed tackles against the run. He’s also the sack leader with 5.5. Woods leads the team in tackles (75) and has recorded 2.5 sacks of his own. In the secondary, Ta’Shawn James is a ball hawk with four interceptions along with 30 solo tackles.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA linebacker Jalen Woods (9) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the Trojans are sitting at 8-3, all the top contenders went down in Week 12, which opened the door to the Big Ten Championship Game. What was first an opportunity to play spoiler has turned into a real opportunity to achieve a goal that seemed lost. Despite that, Maiava won't let the moment get too big.

“It's a one-week season. We have a lot of preparation left to do and a lot of work to put in leading up to the game,” Maiava said about the importance of the game. “We attack it like every other week and what we do in our preparation, how dialed we need to be, especially on the road. Really cool venue. We just got to play connected as a group, as an offense and stay together.”

Why Jayden Maiava Doesn't Run or Scramble

“We got better runners on the offense than I am. So I think being able to get them the ball, giving them the opportunity to go make plays that they've been making all year, all season long.”

The Importance of Getting the Run Game Started Early

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (8) runs the ball in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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In Week 12 vs. Maryland, the Trojans had a slow start across the board in the first half, especially the run game with only 55 yards by halftime. Then the backfield duo of Waymond Jordan and King Miller popped off for a combined 140 yards plus two scores by Jordan.

“Yeah, it's pretty incredible. Shout out to the guys up front – [Tobias Raymond] is playing his butt off. [Alani Noa], [Kannon Smith], [Elijah Paige] and [Justin Tauanuu] continuing to hammer down on the fundamentals and the simple things and what we need to do in order for Waymond and King [to succeed],” Maiava said. “Including me and the receivers. It's a collective group effort. We got to do our job so they can do their job.”

The Trojans are now 8-1 when they rush for 100-plus yards in a game.

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) is given a lift after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another reason why the run game has improved is because of the health of Jordan. The senior back missed a majority of spring and fall camp since he was recovering from a procedure on his injured ankle. Then he had a soft benching in Week 8. Since then, he’s rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns in the past three games.

“He's been really huge on his recovery, and his body and his preparation. [It's] just who he is and how much it means to him,” Maiava said about Jordan. “It's pretty inspiring when you see somebody like that, and you appreciate guys like that who completely buy into themselves to help the Trojans win.”

The Huard Family

“[Sam Huard’s] been such a huge, impactful person in my life ever since he came in here, as well as Coach [Luke Huard]. It's just a great family. Those two have been helping me, especially the guys around them. I think that's pretty fair to say that whenever you're around Coach Huard or Sam, those guys will always put a smile on your face.”

Receiver Trent Mosley’s Impact on Offense

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries for a first down as he breaks a tackle by Maryland Terrapins defensive back Ricardo Cooper Jr. (25) and forced out of bounds by defensive back Lavain Scruggs (2)in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Unit ed Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another key player in the Trojans’ Week 12 victory was receiver Trent Mosley. The freshman All-American accounted for both of Maiava’s scores plus logged eight receptions for 78 yards.

“Probably all the moments that he's been doing. [He does] such a great job with the ball… What he does at practice is what you guys see on the game,” Maiava said when asked if he has a favorite moment by the true freshman. “I think it's pretty cool to see how much fun he's having as well. So I think, just me being me, continue to be there for him and the other guys around me, as well as on the other side of the ball.”

Staying Focused Near the End of Collegiate Career

“I think the plan right now is just to watch practice today, fix what I got to fix and continue to dial in on the game plan.”

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