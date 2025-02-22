USC Trojans Recruiting Class Surges To No. 1 After Flipping Elite QB Jonas Williams
The USC Trojans are off to an impressive start in recruiting the class of 2026. The Trojans most recently flipped Oregon Ducks quarterback commit Jonas Williams, and with the commitment, USC has jumped to the No. 1 recruiting class of 2026 according to Rivals.
USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have been working hard to flip Williams from his commitment to Oregon. Williams is the No. 45 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 player from Illinois, and the No. 7 quarterback from the 2026 recruiting class, per Rivals.
"My favorite things that excite me are the relationships I've built with Coach Riley, Luke (Huard), and the (general manager) Chad Bowden," Williams told On3. "That was an important factor for me and knowing that this offense will fit my passing style is reassuring."
The pursuit for Williams picked up following Riley’s visit with Williams and USC’s impressive Junior Day. During the recruiting weekend, Williams and Riley spent much time together. The two attended the men's basketball game, where Williams met Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.
"Coach Riley, he is the driving factor in my recruitment," Williams told On3. “Also, what they did with the '25 class and what they're doing with the '26 class is pretty intriguing."
Not only did the Trojans take away a quarterback commit from a Big Ten rival, but the flip also pushed USC's recruiting class to No. 1 and dropped the Oregon Ducks to No. 2.
USC’s class of 2026 is filled with top prospects, already having 10 commitments. On the offensive side of the ball, Williams joins four-star running back Shahn Alston and four-star wide receiver Ja’Myron Baker. With a top quarterback committed, USC can continue to bring in top offensive weapons for Williams.
USC’s class of 2026 also has talented commits on defense. The Trojans' hold commitments from multiple four-star recruits including, defensive backs RJ Sermons, Brandon Lockhart, and Madden Riordan. Four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin is one of USC's top commits regardless of position.
Already off to a strong start in the recruiting process, the Trojans are still working. USC is set to host an impressive group of recruits in June.
One emphasis Riley and the Trojans have been putting on recruiting is keeping California’s top recruits in-state. If USC can bring in the top in-state recruits, the program can compete for national championships.
The Trojans will host four-star edge Simote Katoanga and four-star receivers Trent Mosely, and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, three talented prospects rom California.
With the staff that the Trojans have brought in and a strong junior day, the recruiting efforts from USC have been successful for the class of 2026. One big hire was bringing in general manager Chad Bowden. When Bowden took the job with USC, he said he wanted to put an emphasis on recruiting.
“We’re going to major in high school recruiting and minor in the portal. We’re not just recruiting the kids, we’re recruiting families. . . and we’re going to keep the best players in California home,” Bowden said during his inaugural press conference.
With the early signing period in December, it is crucial to begin recruiting early. The USC Trojans are doing just that and it is working out well for the football program. Williams' commitment locks in one of the top quarterbacks of 2026 and the Trojans are building a competitive team for years to come.