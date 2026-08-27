Cornerback Jontez Williams Welcomes New Role on USC Trojans Defense

Redshirt-senior cornerback Jontez Williams is shaping up to be one of the Trojans’ most important signings. Previously at Iowa State, Williams had 19 starts and played in 31 games, recording a total of 67 tackles, five interceptions and 10 pass breakups. He will now bring that experience to the Trojans’ secondary.

Following practice on Aug. 26, Williams shared his experiences with his new coaching staff, his leadership role on the team and excitement to return to the field from injury.

Gary Patterson and Paul Gonzales’ Coaching Style

USC Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson | USC Trojans on SI

In 2025, the Trojans defense and secondary slightly improved but only to a middle of the pack unit – No. 49 in total defense (350.8 yards per game), No. 47 in passing yards allowed per game (207.5) and 2,698 total opponent passing yards in 13 games. To help the defense continue its trend upwards, Linciln Riley hired former Big 12 foe and TCU legend Gary Patterson as the new defensive coordinator.

While Patterson’s resume speaks for itself, an underrated addition to the defensive coaching staff is long-time comrade Paul Gonzales. The two spent 10 years together in Fort Worth, building a relationship and chemistry that is having a direct impact with the team.

“Just like the chemistry they got and how they've been with each other for so long. It kind of rubs off on us and they kind of bring that energy to us, and like the smarts they use, like the things they say to us and how we all come together and get it and be able to roll," Williams said about Patterson and Gonzales’ dynamic. “So I feel like the the way they just vibe off each other and feed off [each other], it kind of helps us out as well.”

Redshirt-sophomore cornerback Chasen Johnson shared a similar sentiment after practice on Aug. 27. Johnson said the relationship between the two former Horned Frogs coaches has translated on the field and in the film room. It also gave the secondary group a boost of confidence, knowing that the two were lockstep and set the players up for success.

“How they communicate with each other…They just like know each other too much to where like you can just tell that they done been together for like a minute and really like got that connection together," said Williams.

Becoming a Leader on USC Trojans Defense

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back Jontez Williams (3) celebrates with fans after winning over Arizona in the Big-12 conference showdown on Sept. 27, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When asked how it felt to be regarded as one of the smartest players on the field, Williams shared that he has taken on the responsibility to pass on his knowledge.

“I just try to help those guys out in any way I can. Any way that they need help or what they see that I see differently, I could give them my insights and help them out because I done played a little more,” Williams said. “I got a little more experience. So, just being able to help them out in any way.”

Williams added that his approach to the film room has been the biggest difference in his football-IQ.

“I say probably my first year to my second year, it was probably a difference. Just being able to be in the film room more and and like manage my schedule, get a good routine down, I would say.”

The transfer credited his former defensive back coach Hank Poteat for instilling discipline, his current routine and lessons on how to break down film.

Excited to Return to the Field

Jontez Williams stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Just ready to be back out there to be on the field really. I ain't played in a minute, so just being able to put my cleats on in a real game time and go out there and play,” Williams said about suiting up for the Trojans’ season opener.

On Sept. 27, 2025, Williams tore his ACL. Then he transferred to Southern Cal in January, but was a non-participant in spring and summer sessions due to rehab. By August, Williams was cleared for the start of fall camp.

With three years of starting experience at Iowa State, Williams shared that he doesn't like the moment or stadium get to him anymore.

“Just staying calm and not not leaving God on the sideline. Keeping Him, bringing Him with me on the field. Never never really like worrying about anything. Just knowing that me and Him out there playing ball.”

Playing With Chasen Johnson

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Corey Smith (12) reaches for a ball in front of USC Trojans cornerback Chasen Johnson (21) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams took a moment to reciprocate the energy Johnson had when he spoke about him.

“I would say just his mentality. Like the way he goes about anybody that is in front of him, he's going to try to attack and go at him each and every play,” William said about the redshirt-sophomore. “So just his mentality and his effort and his athleticism is one of none I would say.”

Both coming from Florida has also played a role in the cornerbacks’ connection. The two spent a lot of time together during the Trojans’ spring sessions as well due to their rehab journeys. Johnson is returning from a season-ending knee injury that took place in Week 3 of the 2025 season.

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