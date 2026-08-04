USC Trojans Transfer Jontez Williams Speaks Candidly on Current and Former Coaches

Iowa State cornerback transfer Jontez Williams showed up to Aug. 3 USC Trojans media day flashing a smile. He's already anticipating a large role while being under the microscope of the Los Angeles sports scene.

Yet he isn't the only notable Cyclone heading to the Big Ten.

Jontez Williams Reacts to Facing Former Coach Matt Campbell

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back Jontez Williams (3) celebrates with fans after winning over Arizona in the Big-12 conference showdown on Sept. 27, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The much-hyped USC Trojans newcomer heads west while another high-profile Iowa State guy embraces his own new scenery: Penn State head coach Matt Campbell. The same Campbell who Williams and the Trojans will see in State College on Oct. 10.

Except Williams isn't thinking about that game, and instead thinks highly of his former coach in pulling back the curtain on Campbell's style with USC Trojans on SI.

"Coach Campbell is a great coach. A great teacher but also a great listener," Williams said. "He was always there for his players."

Williams acknowledged that it's still "crazy" seeing Campbell in the same conference as he's in, but likes the opportunity he landed. Meanwhile, Williams now is embracing two more coaches he gets to collaborate with out in the land of troy.

Jontez Williams on Trovon Reed

Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jontez Williams intercepts a pass against Baylor during the third quarter at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williams is spending more one-on-one time with cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed, another past Big 12 guy. Reed came to USC via UCF right after leaving the American Athletic Conference. The former Knights assistant even watched Williams pick off a pass in that 38-35 Cyclones win back on Oct. 19, 2024.

The past conference rival of Williams is sharpening the cornerback's game further now.

"I love coach Reed. He pushes us, he puts the mentality in our room that we're going to outwork anybody. So I'm grateful to learn from him and be a player under his wing," Williams said.

And yet, Reed isn't the final past Big 12 representative here with Williams.

Jontez Williams Embracing new USC Defensive Coordinator

Iowa State defensive back Jontez Williams stands for a portrait during Iowa State football media day at Jack Trice Stadium on July 25, 2025, in Ames. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former TCU head coach Gary Patterson rises as the third ex-Big 12 guy Williams helped mention on his first media day as a Trojan.

Williams joked how Patterson "got some stories" from TCU playing his Cyclones, which he said was a mix of good and bad. But now he's embracing Patterson's teachings on the field.

"Being able to learn from him is a blessing. The things that he brings to the table is very intriguing," Williams said. "It's great for me to hear and learn from him. I have an opportunity to learn from a great minded coach and learning the things that he coached before. So being able to learn from him and learn from the guys before are great."

Williams also downplayed how Patterson may feel rusty about taking a break from coaching. Believing he hasn't "lost a step" and brings fiery emotion during practices.

All three went from brief Big 12 rivals to Trojans. Now Williams aims to become the next breakout cornerback under Reed and Patterson.

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