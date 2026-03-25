USC Freshman Quarterback Jonas Williams Standing Out For Unique Reason

USC freshman quarterback Jonas Williams is one of the youngest players on the field this spring.

The Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) product is still only 17 years old, but you would never be able to tell by his approach.

Jonas Williams Makes Early Impression

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Playing quarterback at any level is never easy. It's the most demanding position in sports. Playing for one of the greatest offensive minds of this generation in USC coach Lincoln Riley adds another layer.

Williams has physical talent. Riley has always been particular in the quarterback he offers, it’s always less than a handful every recruiting cycle. He and offensive coordinator Luke Huard were drawn to Williams not only because of his skillset but also by the way he conducts himself.

The Trojans freshman quarterback is mature beyond his years. Huard has spoken highly of Williams' demeanor and the way he handles his business on and off the field. Williams has a workmanlike attitude and has stepped in immediately and earned the respect of his teammates because of his leadership skills and mental acuity.

“He has a great grasp of the huddle,” said USC offensive tackle Elijah Vaikona. “I feel like he grabs your attention in the huddle. He's not shy to speak up, but he's also he's willing to listen. That's a big thing. You got to come in and absorb everything. But then you also kind of show who you are, and I feel like he's done a great job of just showing who he is. He's a leader. He can throw the ball really well.”

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during a time out against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Williams is a decorated player in the state of Illinois. He learned at a young age to grab the attention of his older teammates. Williams quickly stepped into the spotlight when he started at the varsity level shortly after turning 14 years old.

The four-star recruit left the high school ranks as all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns in Illinois. He was named the Gatorade Illinois Football Player of the Year this past season.

Backup Quarterback Competition

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jayden Maiava is the Trojans unquestioned starter after leading the Big Ten in passing yards and finishing first in the regular season in QBR. The redshirt senior signal-caller has started 31 games in his career between his time at UNLV and USC. He enters his final collegiate season as a Heisman contender, but the question is who will be his backup.

Last season that title belonged to Husan Longstreet, who transferred to LSU this offseason. Does Williams step in as a true freshman the same way as Longstreet or will sixth-year senior Sam Huard, the nephew of coach Huard, take the job?

Huard, a former five-star recruit, has bounced since signing with Washington in the 2021 cycle. He played for the Huskies for two seasons, one at FCS Cal Poly, one at Utah and now enters his second season at USC. Last season, Huard saw action in two games and attempted just one pass. The job is up for grabs and so far, Williams and Huard are staking their case.