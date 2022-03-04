VIDEO: Keaontay Ingram Admits: 'It Was Tough' Leaving USC Amid Lincoln Riley Hire

Ingram declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, after spending three seasons at Texas and one at USC.

USC running back Keaontay Ingram is gearing up for the 2022 NFL Draft. Part of the process involves the NFL Combine, which he was present for this week. Ingram spoke to the media on Thursday in Indianapolis, and shared more on his decision to declare for the draft over returning to USC in 2022.

"It was tough," Ingram said about leaving USC. "[Lincoln Riley's] resume speaks for itself. I was thinking about it, but I had to make a grown man decision, and make a decision that was best for me at the time."

Ingram spent three seasons [2018-20] with the Texas Longhorns and one season at USC [2021]. Last season he recorded 156 carries, 911 yards and five touchdowns.

"[USC] prepared me well [for the NFL Draft process]. We had media everyday, we had proper training. Just how to go about being a professional and just making the transition."

USA TODAY

Ingram is 6'0", 215-pounds, and got into the tailback rotation immediately during his lone season with the Trojans. Here is NFL Draft Bible's evaluation on Ingram:

"Ingram plays with a low-pad level for a running back measuring six feet tall. Despite having long legs, he has surprising short-area quickness and contact balance thanks to the low center of gravity he plays with, as well as some active feet.

Ingram has a patient approach as a runner and plays behind his pads with his eyes up, scanning for run lanes or oncoming defenders.

He has the upper-body build to absorb shots without losing balance and will even deliver a blow from time to time. Ingram has no issue accelerating hard into holes, fearlessly cutting upfield into the traffic.

He shows discipline not to bounce runs outside prematurely, although he can be a little quick to cut back. Once he gets into the open field, Ingram shows terrific burst with a second gear that can force defenders to change their pursuit angles quickly.

He takes a balanced approach taking on incoming tacklers in the open field, choosing to lower his shoulder as often as he tries to make them miss.

When Ingram attempts to avoid contact, he often uses a jump cut or head fake before planting and changing direction. He’s also pulled out a nifty spin move once or twice. Plays with great desire, often seeking to fall forward or rip free of a tackler’s grasp."

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook