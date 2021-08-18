August 18, 2021
WATCH: Kedon Slovis Calls Run Game Progression 'Exciting'

After finishing at the bottom of the Pac-12 conference for rushing offense in 2020, the Trojans are looking to improve their run game this season.
Author:
Publish date:

USC wrapped up their ninth fall camp practice on Wednesday afternoon. USC quarterback Kedon Slovis addressed the media after practice, and touched on several subjects including his arm, the Trojans' run game progression, and wide receiver room.

After finishing 2020 at the bottom of the Pac-12 conference for rushing offense, USC's goal is to see an increase this season. Head Coach Clay Helton brought in a new offensive line coach Clay McGuire who is working alongside running backs coach Mike Jinks and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell to improve the Trojans rush attack this year.

With one scrimmage down and plenty of fall camp practices in the books, QB Kedon Slovis mentioned that the run game has become more 'consistent' during practice. 

“It’s been really exciting for us to pop some big ones or just run the ball consistently I think. Coach [Clay] McGuire gives me a lot of power to kinda check plays and see certain stuff,” said Slovis. “We’re not going to do something that is stubborn out there, so I think that helps our offense to take it to a whole other level where we are doing the smart thing out there.”

The Trojans finished 2020 with 184 carries on 584 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. 

The team lost two veteran players in Stephen Carr and Markese Stepp to the NCAA transfer portal, but added new faces in Keaontay Ingram, Brandon Campbell and Darwin Barlow. USC also returns with Vavae Malepai, Kenan Christon, and Quincy Jountti.

-----

