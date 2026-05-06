Five-Star Recruit Kellan Hall Pulls Back the Curtain on USC Trojans Offer

The USC Trojans offered 11 different defensive line prospects for the 2028 class prior to Tuesday. Five-star Kellan Hall just became the 12th, and arguably biggest target yet.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound star from Christian Academy of Louisville pulled back the curtain on landing the offer in speaking exclusively with USC Trojans on SI's Lorenzo Reyna.

Kellan Hall Meets USC Coach Skyler Jones

CAL’s Kellan Hall tackles Bell County’s Kaleb Miller in the KHSAA 3A semi final game. November 28, 2025 | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The interior defensive lineman ran into defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones before practice. That's when he learned USC is making him a new priority.

"It was my first time meeting coach. It was a good experience with him coming all the way down from California. I was very blessed," Hall tells USC Trojans on SI.

Jones earned the elevation from defensive analyst to joining Shaun Nua in helping coach the defensive line room for USC. He previously tagged along with former USC defensive line coach/run game coordinator Eric Henderson in coming over from the Los Angeles Rams. Jones also led defensive lines in the HBCU realm at Southern University from 2018 to 2020, then Norfolk State during 2021.

Hall, who's a five-star per 247Sports' composite rankings, dove into what type of conversation he and Jones had.

"We just talked about what his vision was for me and told me about all the guys they have in their room," Hall said. "He discussed how I can match up in that room plus how I can be a plug-and-play guy."

Hall immediately finds himself drawn to the defensive line culture installed in the land of troy.

"I like the competition they have, knowing I can compete with first round and high level guys," Hall said. "Some of these guys have the same background as me with the five-stars and all the accolades I have. It doesn't matter who gets there. It's a matter of who wants it the most."

And the trench atmosphere isn't the only aspect of the Trojans he's drawn to. Nua, Jones plus coach Lincoln Riley have collaborated on creating the No. 1 recruiting class for 2026 with the 2027 group also gunning for the top of the rankings.

"I can definitely continue the legacy of keeping the great D-line recruiting classes and resetting the standard of the University of Southern California," Hall said when thinking about his possible fit at USC.

USC Pursuing No. 1 Kentucky Prospect

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Trojans have locked up southern talent before. Louisiana prospect Jahkeem Stewart from Edna Karr High in New Orleans landed with the 2025 class. Stewart handed USC a four-star option and the Bayou State's No. 1 trench talent (Stewart ranked No. 2 overall among Louisiana prospects).

Defensive lineman Jameion Winfield of Richardson, Texas, represents the latest five-star southern signing for USC, committing to the stacked 2026 class. Both Stewart and Winfield now lead the future of the trench room.

Hall is the Bluegrass State's top-ranked prospect for 247Sports and On3/Rivals in the class of 2028. He exploded on the recruiting trail after swooping up 21 tackles for a loss as a freshman. He's since controlled the line of scrimmage and showcases an explosive first step out his stance.

Hall hails from a state more renown for basketball. But believes there's a lot of sleeper talent in Kentucky.

"We can line up against anybody and we like our odds," Hall said.

He says his recruiting process has become a "blessed" one featuring 35 reported offers.

"It's been an honor and I'm taking it day-by-day," Hall said regarding navigating through the influx of offers. "But it's something I'm thankful for."

Hall is believed to be considering at least five different powerhouses in Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Notre Dame. But did USC alter his list? Hall revealed he's considering giving the Trojans a chance.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I may come down there for a camp because I'm coming to Oregon too. So I may make all my west coast stops when I'm out there," Hall said.

Can USC Lock in Hall?

Hall's offer signals a new shift on the recruiting board in the defensive room at USC.

USC made a run at another five-star in Tyzon Swann from Henry E. Lackey High in Indian Head, Maryland. Swann, though, cites Auburn, Florida, Ohio State and his in-state opportunity from Maryland in his final four.

Hall's offer shows USC is now fixated on rearranging his top schools.

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