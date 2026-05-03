USC Recruit Roye Oliver III's Reclassification Draws One Major Parallel

USC football won't wait until spring 2028 for Roye Oliver III. The once highly-touted wide receiver recruit will be graduating early, and joining a growingly loaded 2027 class for the Trojans.

The Hamilton High star out of Chandler, Az., Oliver made his reclassification official Friday. But his decision could follow the path of one other famed college wideout: Malachi Toney at Miami.

Why Roye Oliver III Could Create Malachi Toney-like Situation for USC

Hamilton wide receiver Roye Oliver III (3) scores his 11th touchdown of the season against Brophy during a game at Hamilton High School in Chandler, on Sept. 19, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Toney was supposed to graduate in the 2027 class.

He opted to reclassify early, which in turn boosted Miami's 2026 recruiting group. The American Heritage High standout proved he was already built for the collegiate stage in skipping a grade.

Toney executed big play after big play for a Hurricanes team that previously didn't play for a national championship in more than two decades. The prized local get for Miami delivered the type of catches that kept Miami's championship run alive.

The rest became history for the Liberty City native Toney: An astonishing 109 catches, 1,211 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns for a Hurricanes team that brought championship bravado back to their home region.

Toney in the process rewrote a new blueprint for offenses across the nation: How a reclassified wide receiver can impact immediately. He's now revered in the 305 for reawakening a college football giant.

Oliver positioned himself to become his own "Toney" out in Downtown L.A.

Roye Oliver III is Already Built for College Football

Hamilton wide receiver Roye Oliver III (3) sprints on a route against Brophy during a game at Hamilton High School in Chandler, on Sept. 19, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like Toney, the Chandler, Arizona, native is a four-star talent.

He's damaging out of the slot wide receiver spot too, just like the prized Miami freshman of last season.

Oliver brings a near similar 5-foot-11 frame to the future of the USC offense too. He's a twitchy wide receiver with an explosive first step and burst out of his breaks. Oliver even creates his own space between himself and the coverage defender.

USC coach Lincoln Riley will love this next trait: Oliver's run-after-catch prowess. The state of Arizona star can turn simple short passes into 40 to 60-yard gains into the end zone.

Speed isn't Oliver's only asset, though. Just like Toney, Oliver is fearless in adjusting his body to make the reception. Even facing the discomfort of getting sandwiched between defenders. Oliver presents a strong catch radius and eye focus to pull down his catches.

Lastly, Oliver brings a running back-like vision after the catch: Scouring for openings, allowing blocks to develop then making defenses pay for creating holes for him to zip through.

USC Trojans 2027 Recruits

Freshman wide receiver Roye Oliver III warms up during practice at Hamilton HS football field on Aug 26, 2024, in Chandler. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

USC and Riley gain the state of Arizona's No. 2 overall prospect per 247Sports composite rankings.

Receivers coach Chad Savage started courting Oliver during a time he coached at Colorado State. Ultimately Savage masterfully stayed in touch with the new addition for the 2027 class.

But does his reclassification already make him the highest ranked incoming USC receiver?

Honor Fa'alave-Johnson holds the crown as USC's lone five-star commitment. Although it's not fully known if he'll pivot to defense once he starts his college career.

Quentin Hale is the next highest ranked offensive talent. But he holds the highest ranking among future USC wide receivers with a 94 grade.

But still, Oliver's decision boosts the inside receivers room significantly. And hands USC its own potential "Toney."

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