USC Trojans Assistant Coaches Detail Diligent Recruiting Strategy

USC has seen a massive surge in its recruiting efforts that past couple of cycles, landing the No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle and currently own the No. 3 class in the 2027 cycle at the beginning of May.

The Trojans have been very methodical in their approach not only on the recruiting trail but also when it comes to evaluation process of a recruit on and off the field. USC is a school that doesn’t worry or frankly cares about what a prospects star rating is. They trust their own process. Several assistant coaches detailed their recruiting strategy.

Offensive Line Coach Zach Hanson

USC Trojans offensive line coach Zach Hanson and freshman offensive tackle Chase Deniz | USC Trojans on SI

Zach Hanson moved from tight ends to offensive line coach following the conclusion of the 2024 season. The move paid dividends this past season on the field and in recruiting.

Hanson was vital in the Trojans landing the No. 1 class last cycle by landing four blue-chip recruits in five-star Keenyi Pepe, the No. 1 ranked offensive tackle, and four-stars Breck Kolojay, Esun Tafa and Vlad Dyakonov. In the 2027 cycle, Hanson flipped local four-star Drew Fielder, a top 100 overall recruit, from Oregon.

“I think the biggest thing is I want to get guys that are dying to be a USC Trojan,” Hanson said. “We're fortunate we get to pick out of a lot of guys just being at this place, the history, the tradition here, all those things. I'm probably a little slower in the process than a lot of people because I want to make sure we're bringing the right people that want to be here too. And I tell guys all the time, even in recruiting, if you're not dying to be here, go somewhere else. I can't get the most out of you if you're not 100 percent in, so I think that’s No. 1.

“Obviously, all the size characteristics and all that. But I think No. 2, for me, outside all that stuff, is the mentality piece, how are you gonna attack things? Are you a guy that I'm gonna have to poke and prod every single day to get you to do the things that we need to do here. Are you a guy that's kind of ingrained in you, and Breck is a great example of a guy that has that. That's why he was able to come in and really compete at a high level," Hanson continued.

Safeties Coach Paul Gonzales

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans safety Christian Pierce (24) hits Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

USC hired former TCU head coach Gary Patterson in January to be their new defensive coordinator. Patterson brought one of his longtime assistants with him to Los Angeles in safeties coach Paul Gonzales, who brings an abundance of experience to the staff. Gonzales mentored several All-Conference and All-American players in almost 15 years of experience at the Power Four level.

“You want a guy who can run, be explosive, but good change of direction, short area quickness," Gonzales said. "I always like to watch the game film, because the highlight film should be the best representation of yourself. I'll say give me the three games of his best opponents. I just want to watch the game. I don't want to see highlights. I want to see how a guy runs to the ball, how good he communicates what he's being asked to do, and the defense that he's playing in?

"How transferable is some of that to our defense, how physical is he, the highlight film makes him look like the incredible hulk. I look at all that stuff, and then I think you also have to find a way to examine the mental piece. How are they wired? How important is football? What’s their football IQ, ability to retain information? A lot of that is when they get on campus but you have to figure that out in a hurry to know if you have a young man that's going to be able to last in our game and handle some of the things that are in a three hour football game, but also all the things that come with playing at USC.

"Is it about football, or is it about wearing a jersey? Is it about NIL money? If we can find guys that are just play anywhere, anytime, any place that's their mentality of makeup, we’re going to be pretty good," Gonzales said.

Linebackers Coach Mike Ekeler

USC Trojans linebackers coach Mike Ekeler | USC Trojans on SI

USC hired new linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler from Nebraska this offseason to upgrade two of the three facets of the game The longtime college football assistant enters his 23rd season at the Power Four level. In that that time, Ekeler has coached All-Conference players, All-Americans and first round draft picks.

“Looking for guys who have great balance and body control, who have snap in their hips, because you've got to be able to strike and separate to get off blocks,” Ekeler said. “Guys who can play in space, who are instinctive. The biggest one though is just the sheer athleticism and ability to run and strike."

Defensive Line Coach Skyler Jones

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Skyler Jones was promoted this offseason from defensive analayst to full-time defensive line coach to replace Eric Henderson, who left to take a job with the Washington Commanders.

Henderson established himself as one of the premier recruiters in college football in his two seasons with USC. Jones had an opportunity to learn under Henderson, but the new Trojans defensive line coach was heavily involved with recruiting behind the scenes. Now, he's at the forefront.

“Before we get to on the field, character. I want to know what's your mental makeup," Jones said. "What is your thought process, do you love football? Are you doing the right thing when no one's watching? Are you being respectful to no matter who's at your high school, whether it's the janitors, it's your principal, it's your teachers, it's the trainers, it's your coach. Because that right there is going to tell me a lot about you, and it's going to tell me once you get on the campus at University of Southern California, how you're going to act.

"That's what I look for before we even talk about the football aspect. But just from the football side of it, you want to recruit guys with length. You want guys with big hands, long arms and good body types. When you're watching the film and you evaluate these guys, what pops. How is his hip explosion? Is he able to roll out of his hips? How quick can he get his hands from the ground to the man? Can he anchor versus double teams? Is he physical? Is he's not afraid to put his face in there? Can he win in one-on-one situations? Those all the things that you look for.”

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