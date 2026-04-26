Elite Ole Miss Football Target, No. 2 DL in America Earns Massive Honor at Top Event

Christian Academy of Louisville (Ky.) four-star defensive lineman Kellan Hall is coming off of a massive week on the recruiting trail as his meteoric rise in the 2028 cycle continues.

Hall checks in as the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in America with programs galore fighting for his services as he navigates a pivotal offseason in his process.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder out of Kentucky has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Tennessee Volunteers, Louisville Cardinals, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But the Ole Miss Rebels have piqued his interest where Hall made his way down to Oxford this week on an unofficial visit alongside Pete Golding and the defensive staff in the Magnolia State.

Following a midweek unofficial visit to Ole Miss' campus, Hall then took part in the Rivals Nashville Elite Camp where he took home defensive line MVP.

Hall has become an offseason winner with evaluators salivating at the potential he attains as he gears up for his junior campaign in Kentucky.

"Talented two-way lineman at the high school level who projects as a high upside talent along the defensive front. Measures around 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, and registers as a top athlete," Rivals wrote.

"Impressed in the camp setting at Under Armour's Nashville camp. Hyper productive as a freshman, tallying 21 tackles for loss. Also, one of the youngest top prospects in the cycle, turning 15 years old in June."

Now, as Hall navigates a pivotal offseason in his recruitment, the Ole Miss Rebels will look to be major players here with the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in America continuing to evaluate options.

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