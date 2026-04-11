Key Traits That Make USC Receiver Makai Lemon a Top NFL Draft Prospect

In his final collegiate season, USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon was one of the best receivers in the Big Ten, constantly creating problems for opposing defenses, which brings up one question. What made him so dominant in the 2025 season for the Trojans?

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) carries the ball against Missouri State Bears linebacker Dylan Dixson (9) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon's Physicality

One of Lemon’s more important traits to his success was his physicality against cornerbacks and safeties.

Lemon showcased his physicality in a variety of ways on offense with a tremendous amount of versatility. As a slot receiver, Lemon was able to excel against nickel cornerbacks with his physical frame standing at 5-11 and 195 pounds.

Coach Lincoln Riley used Lemon in a variety of ways to maximize his physical abilities through alignments, setting him up to run fades against single coverage, crossers over the middle of the field, and on screens, using his strength to make contested catches and break through several defenders for extra yards after contact.

Riley also used Lemon as a rusher, getting him handoffs from a variety of offensive looks, which resulted in two rushing touchdowns for Lemon.

Overall, Lemon’s ability to move all across the field with his physicality became something that very few defenses could stop or have answers for.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a pass against the defense of Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Key Consistency

In his career at USC, Lemon was one of the more consistent receivers, which helped him to progress every single season, as showcased by his production. Over his three seasons in college, Lemon recorded 137 receptions for 2,008 yards, 14 touchdowns, and an average of 14.7 yards per reception.

Some of the best receivers in the NFL are not necessarily the most talented, but those who show up consistently and do their job well. With his consistency, Lemon is hoping to translate his skills in a big way at the NFL level.

His production during the 2025 season specifically enabled Lemon to win the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best receiver. On his way to the award, Lemon recorded 79 catches, 1,156 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns.

Last season, Lemon consistently found ways to get open for USC quarterback Jayden Maiava and was able to create explosive plays for the Trojans’ offense.

Lemon’s consistency as a receiving threat, combined with his great physical traits, makes him one of the top receiver targets early in the NFL Draft.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Andre Jordan Jr. (2) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon's Toughness

Another reason for Lemon’s dominance was his toughness and durability throughout his career. As a receiver, it is very difficult to stay healthy, especially when the hits and the length of the season begin to add up.

Lemon’s toughness was very important for the Trojans because it gave coach Riley a lot of flexibility as a play caller to get Lemon touches all over the field, and he knew he could count on Lemon to be available every week.

With smaller receivers, many playcallers can be limited because they do not want to risk injuries from major hits by safeties and linebackers. With Lemon, that is not a worry for Riley because he has the toughness to handle bigger hits more than other receivers can.

With the ability to take those hits, Lemon has a huge impact after the catch, using a blend of speed, strength, and power to create more yards and success for the offense. Lemon’s toughness also enables him to be a willing run blocker to help the offense create big plays on the ground.

In the Big Ten, Lemon was one of the hardest receivers for teams to limit because of his physicality, consistency, and toughness. The combination of these three traits gives Lemon an opportunity to have a successful NFL career, no matter where he gets drafted later this month.