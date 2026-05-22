Three Make-or-Break USC Games for Jayden Maiava's NFL Draft Stock

The USC Trojans lucked out during the offseason in learning the NFL Draft fate of Jayden Maiava.

He opted to run it back in the land of Troy for one more year. That decision, mixed with working with the nation's top-ranked recruiting class for 2026, fuels College Football Playoff chatter at USC. Plus, it could boost Maiava's personal Heisman Trophy and league chances.

But Maiava will need to raise his game to another level. Especially against these three opponents to become coach Lincoln Riley's next first-round caliber quarterback post Caleb Williams at USC.

1. Sept. 26 Versus Oregon Ducks

Southern California’s Jayden Maiava, center, scrambles against Oregon during the second half Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard

Maiava and USC likely won't get tested much in the first four games. One potential exception is Fresno State for a Friday night Sept. 4 showdown, with the Bulldogs ranking 16th nationally in defense in 2025 and having former USC linebackers coach Matt Entz leading the new Pac-12 team.

Oregon presents a different animal, however, on Sept. 26 inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Ducks already frustrated Maiava before in picking him off twice and bottling him to a 58.1 completion percentage, his lowest against Big Ten foes last season. Oregon handled Maiava and USC that afternoon in Eugene with a 42-27 romp.

Maiava faces a loaded Ducks defense once again featuring their own potential first-rounders. Outside linebackers Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei spearhead the pass rush. Brandon Finney Jr. is garnering day one of the NFL Draft talk as Oregon's next top lockdown cornerback.

Maiava managed to throw for 306 yards against this defense last season. But he needs to better that yardage total, plus cut down on the turnovers to boost his stock here. And he must pull off both without Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane this time.

2. Oct. 31 Versus Ohio State Buckeyes

Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The stars will be out on Halloween night inside Coliseum. NFL scouts also likely will flock over here.

But they won't be locking in solely on potential top-five selection at wide receiver Jeremiah Smith for Ohio State. Other league eyes will write down notes on how Maiava fares.

This huge Big Ten showdown presents the perfect storm for Maiava. He can dominate in front of his home crowd against one of the better defenses in the nation from a year ago. Only this time, he can take advantage of a Buckeyes team that no longer has Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles, or Caleb Downs. This game could also determine Maiava's Heisman chances.

3. Nov. 14 at Indiana Hoosiers

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now for the game that may definitely make-or-break Maiava's draft stock.

Memorial Stadium in Bloomington has reestablished itself as one of the loudest venues in the nation. Head coach Curt Cignetti has IU fans thinking National Championship repeat. He's turned the Hoosiers into one of the nation's most dominating defenses during this sudden run, too.

Maiava has played in loud venues before, a la Autzen Stadium and Notre Dame Stadium in 2025, plus "The Big House" in Ann Arbor while with UNLV in 2023. But Hoosier fans are riding the wave of newfound gridiron dominance and likely will be in contention for the conference title here.

Maiava must prove he can drown out the noise one more time during this massive road showdown. Indiana will attempt to erase angles and eliminate the big play element. Maiava must play the cerebral game here to pick apart the champs. A win here will catapult his name into the No. 1 overall pick conversation, even in a class that'll likely feature Oregon's Dante Moore and Texas' Arch Manning.

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