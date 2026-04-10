USC Safety Kamari Ramsey's Physical Traits NFL Drafts Scouts Should Pay Attention To

Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey is a very intriguing prospect with one specific trait that could give him a huge boost on several draft boards.

Kamari Ramsey’s Positional Versatility

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Griffin Wilde (17) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On April 7, Ramsey did an interview with Justin Melo of NFL Draft on SI discussing his biggest trait.

"That’s definitely been the biggest topic during my team meetings. Versatility is the premier trait I hang my hat on. The game is changing. You need to have dynamic defenders in those positions," Ramsey told Melo.

In the NFL, versatility is one of the more important traits to have, especially in the secondary, because it gives defensive coordinators more creativity with coverages, alignments, and defensive personnel they can put on the field.

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) reacts after a play in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Standing at 6-0 and 205 pounds, Ramsey has the frame to line up at his typical position of safety but could also play in the nickel and potentially line up at corner as well. The versatility that Ramsey could provide is not just something that can be valuable against opposing passing attacks.

Against offensive rush attacks, the defensive personnel on the field is critical, especially if there are versatile players like Ramsey to make tackles but also be able to match up with all the offensive threats on the field to limit big plays.

In his answer, Ramsey talked about having dynamic defenders in these positions. In the NFL, players in these positions have to be able to make high-level plays to completely change a game.

Evolution Of The NFL

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Melo also talked to Ramsey about the evolution of the game and how he could fit into an NFL secondary.

“It’s changed a lot, especially how guys like Jalen Ramsey, Kyle Hamilton, and now Nick Emmanwori, they’ve had a huge impact on the position. They’re position-less players. They can play in dime packages. They can play free or strong safety, boundary safety, nickel," Ramsey told Melo.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC safety Kamari Ramsey speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

"When you have safeties like myself who can move around and play so many different positions, it just makes things so much easier for a defensive coordinator to call the game. We’re all going to play with speed and physicality," Ramsey continued.

Ramsey alluded to this versatility with his references to current NFL players and the importance of the versatile chess pieces, so to speak, in an NFL defense. Having a one-dimensional defense in terms of personnel groupings puts defensive coordinators in very difficult spots when offenses are continuing to evolve with formations and different personnel groups themselves.

One of the best examples of this versatility in 2025 was Nick Emmanwori, who was a starter for the Seattle Seahawks all season long and allowed them to play dime packages in almost every instance with his positional flexibility to play linebacker, nickel corner, corner, and safety.

Ramsey also talked about the speed and physicality that he is going to play with, specifically in order to be successful in a role like this. Those two traits allow that versatility to really affect an NFL defense positively.

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) is stopped by USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) after a short gain in the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In his collegiate career, these were constant factors in Ramsey’s game. Over the course of his career at USC and UCLA, Ramsey recorded 132 tackles, 11 pass breakups, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions. This production, combined with the versatility to play multiple positions, is a massive bonus for Ramsey as he looks to become a very valuable piece to an NFL defense.

Ramsey’s interview with Melo showcased his knowledge of the game but also reinforced how valuable he could be to an NFL defense. His speed, physicality, and versatility are game-changing, and his production in college showcases that in a big way.

Wherever Ramsey goes in the draft later this month, he has an opportunity to be a game-changer all over the field.