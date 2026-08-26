King Miller Pulls Back the Curtain on USC’s Speed and Strength

Following the Trojans' practice of Aug. 25, redshirt-sophomore running back King Miller shed light on the new look of the offensive line, his newfound strength and speed since his weight gain and how Lincoln Riley's trust is a reflection of his confidence in the team.

Everything Running Back King Miller Said

Tobias Raymond and the Offensive Line

USC Trojans offensive lineman Tobias Raymond | USC Trojans on SI

Heading into spring ball, the Trojans had all five starting linemen returning. Then on Aug. 6, projected starting center Kilian O’Connor suffered a season-ending, non-contact injury.

Since then, redshirt-junior Tobias Raymond has been taking snaps at center. During fall camp, Raymond shared that he has been getting extra individual work in during pre-practice, with an extra emphasis in communication and reps during practice.

“Honestly, Tobias brings unity. He’s been here since day one with Coach Riley,” Miller said about Raymond sliding over to center. “Him being here for so long, he knows this system in and out. He’s a guy we lean on, we trust him and the system. So we’re going to go out there and trust in him throughout this whole journey.”

Raymond has appeared in all 13 games in back-to-back years and became a full-time starter last season. In 2025, the veteran lineman had seven starts at left guard, five at left tackle and one start at right tackle. In 2024, all his reps were at tackle. Prior to his days at Southern Cal, Raymond primarily played tackle at Ventura High School. This will be the first time in his football career that he will play center.

Putting on Extra Weight

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) carries the ball down the field for a touchdown in the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fans can expect a boost in strength and speed from the redshirt sophomore. Last season, Miller was listed at 210 pounds. Following the Trojans’ summer workouts, it was reported that Miller went up to 225 pounds.

“I think it was a good decision. Going up in weight was a tough pill to swallow at first. Going up 15 pounds honestly was good,” Miller said about the extra pounds. “Coach [Trumain Carroll] and them did a great job. We did a great job at development this off season. Running, if not, faster now, moving a lot better. So, it's been great.”

For reference, Miller had five 40-plus yard runs in 2025 – tied for first in the Big Ten.

Miller added that the journey was “a little difficult” and that getting in his fourth meal was “challenging here and there.” Ultimately, the goal to get stronger and build upon his breakout season helped him persevere.

He is already feeling the impact of the extra weight during practice.

“I feel it most especially in those little short yards distance, those times I can really just break through little arm tackles. Any moment I need a contact balance, it's very easy for me to maintain balance and get off those type of runs and everything is a lot easier for me.”

Last year, Miller rushed for 972 yards on 156 carries. 612 yards, 63 percent, came after contact. At one point during the season, Miller peaked at 5.25 yards after contact per attempt.

Lincoln Riley’s Trust

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; DUPLICATE***USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley in the closing minute of the Trojans win over UCLA at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Throughout fall camp, Riley has spoken on the confidence he has in this team. Miller shared that Riley’s confidence is reflected in the way he trusts the players.

“I mean, coach every year has a lot of trust in us. He entrusts us … He's never going to let someone go out there and not know what they doing, especially. So coach Riley trusts us. We trust in him this whole entire way.”

Week 0 Expectations and Preparation

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) heads on to the field for the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think I already know what this team's about. I mean, I've been with these guys this whole entire journey, especially since spring … We got a very great group, and I'm just ready for the world to see it,” Miller said about the Trojans’ season opener on Aug. 29.

Leading up to the game, Miller shared that preparing the young guys has been the only challenge the team has faced.

“Especially with a young group of guys, just coming in learning the system. We all got different roles, especially from older guys, just trying to develop and teach younger guys always … especially for young guys, just developing and understanding that they got guys that are here, that are willing to help them.”

Throughout fall camp, true freshmen have been projected to start or get significant reps during the season. On offense, tight end Mark Bowman and receivers Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt have potential day-one starters. On defense, edge rusher Luke Wafle, linebacker Talanoa Ili and safety Madden Riordan are set to make an instant impact.

Miller also noted that the Bloom Football Performance Center’s new crowd noise system has also prepared the team for their first game.

The Trojans’ Run Game

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) carries the ball down the field for a touchdown in the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the Trojans’ run game, Miller shared that the physicality has been worked on.

“We’re establishing it. That's the one word I can say about it. We’re establishing it. We been trusting our O-linemen, they doing a fantastic job overall. They’re just leading the way and we’re just making sure we do our job right.”

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