USC Running Back Waymond Jordan Shares Candid Insights Into Injury Recovery

Senior running back Waymond Jordan sat down with Trojans Live ahead of USC's season opener on Aug. 29. During the interview, Jordan opened up about fall camp, his health and how he spent his time recovering and the leadership of Jayden Maiava.

Health Going Into Final Year

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I feel amazing. Real confident about the year and just ready to get going,” Jordan said about his final year at Southern Cal.

Jordan had spent the majority of spring ball on the sideline due to a cleanup procedure on his injured ankle. By the time the Trojans’ summer sessions were beginning, he was cleared to be a full-go participant. For fall camp, the senior back has carried zero restrictions.

A huge factor in Jordan’s healthy fall camp has been the Bloom Football Performance Center.

“I think the resources are infinite. The recovery room, the training room, just everything. It's nothing that we don't have there so just having all those resources basically at our hand, at will, is amazing,” Jordan said about the Bloom. “I mean I came from junior college, so [the John McKay Center] was a lot for me. I'm still thankful for the upgrade.”

The new red light therapy beds have been Jordan’s go-to equipment since the facility opened up to the team. The beds use low-level wavelengths of red light to promote cell repair and regeneration, ease minor muscle soreness and joint stiffness, reduce inflammation and boost skin health.

“I know it helps the joints and muscles recover a lot…It keeps me fresh. I also invested in red light for at home.”

Energy and Physicality of Fall Camp

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs through the Illinois Fighting Illini defensive line during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC coach Lincoln Riley made sure to set the tone early for the Trojans as they entered fall camp.

“I think it was amazing, just the energy. Coach Riley challenged us on being consistent and just being physically dominant every day,” Jordan said. “I think we’ve seen that every day from both sides of the ball, from offense and defense. It all started in the trenches and then I think everybody's out there playing with the confidence and swagger that we need to win this season.”

Despite coming back from injury, Jordan shared that he hasn’t shied away from contact.

“The most physical, demanding thing we need to do is pass pro. We have to be able to block. Also, we have to cut [defensive ends] and [defensive linemen]. We’re not cutting them low, but we obviously got to be able to stand our ground.”

The senior back credited Jide Abasiri and Jahkeem Stewart as the defenders who roughed him up and got him ready for the season.

Recovering From Season-Ending Injury and Mentoring USC Running Backs

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball as offensive lineman Alani Noa (77) provides coverage against Michigan State Spartans linebacker Darius Snow (23) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to Jordan’s injury, he was averaging 6.5 yards a carry, had the third most yards after contact among Power Four backs (421 yards), scored five touchdowns through six games and had two 150-plus-yard performances. His 2025 campaign ultimately ended on Oct. 11, finishing the season with a total of 88 carries for 576 rushing yards, seven catches for 55 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

“I just looked at it as…not even like a setback, but just time to sit back and just evaluate my game a little more. Just sit back and basically think of what I can do better, where I can improve, and I just use that time to improve mentally,” Jordan shared.

“Also when I wasn't on the field… learning the playbook a little deeper in depth and being able to not only just be able to play running back, but be able to know other positions…just know concepts instead of just what I have on certain plays, knowing where other people are.”

Jordan also used this time to pour into King Miller.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs to the 19-yard line in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He's a joy to be around on the field. I think he broke out his shell a little last season. Helped him break out of his shell a little more. He was more of the quiet guy in the room, now he's a little louder now. So seeing his personality a little more is always amazing.”

In Jordan’s absence, Miller rushed for 972 yards on 156 carries and scored eight touchdowns. Miller also put on some extra weight for redshirt-sophomore year. The two are expected to be a dynamic duo for the Trojans in 2026.

Jordan has also found joy in the development of the running back room. Heading into the 2026 season, the position group will be seven players deep, four of which are true freshmen – Deshonne Redeaux, Shahn Alston, Kayne Miller and Tyson Park.

“They make the room a joy to be around every single day. Like it's something new every day. Something to laugh about,” Jordan said about the young room. “I've seen explosiveness like the cuts – it's a joy just watching them learn and get better. The strides they made since spring, when they first got here, to now it's still amazing and I just love being around them too.”

Jayden Maiava Leading the Offense

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) and USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans offense will have a lot of continuity – Jayden Maiava back for his final and second year as the full-time signal caller, the majority of the offensive line and of course the return of Jordan and Miller in the backfield.

“Knowing the guys up front and also knowing the quarterback – We're all confident in each other and we trust each other,” Jordan said about the offensive returners. "So, that type of trust and knowing each other past just football, it kind of helps us play on Saturdays, knowing we can trust this guy to do his job and knowing how each other plays. It's easier. The chemistry is always there. So we just let that feed and go all day.”

Jordan added that Maiava has grown as a leader.

“Just being more vocal in front of the team and being more of a leader. Jayden is not like a super strict type of guy, he wants to have fun and also just be around the guys…he doesn't want that leadership role where it feels like he's just staring down on you and he's trying to tell you what to do. It's more so like he's going to help you learn what to do and just be a fun person to be around,” Jordan said about Maiava’s leadership style.

The young wide receiver room is another reason for the growth of Maiava’s maturity. Heading into the Trojans’ Week 0 matchup versus San José State, it's possible Maiva will have three true freshmen as his pass catchers. Mark Bowman, Trent Mosely and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt are names to watch out for.

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