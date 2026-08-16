USC Freshmen Who Are Proving They're the Real Deal in Fall Camp

USC coach Lincoln Riley said following Friday’s practice there's going to be a lot of presence from their freshman class on the field this season. It’s a talented group that finished as the No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle.

There will be freshman that crack the starting lineup and others that are key rotational players. Here is a list of freshman whose stock is rising in fall camp.

Tomuhini Topui, Defensive Lineman

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive lineman Tomuhini "TomTom" Topui is one of two recruiting flips from Mater Dei (Calif.) that could change games for USC in the fall. Topui was originally committed to West Coast foe Oregon before flipping last spring.

Topui is a massive body at 6-3 and 320 pounds. And although he can win with power, it’s his quickness that makes him a special player in the interior. In the spring, defensive line coach Skyler Jones described it as a track get-off. Defensive line figures to be one of the Trojans' biggest strengths, and Topui adds great depth.

Madden Riordan, Safety

USC Trojans freshman safety Madden Riordan | USC Trojans on SI

Madden Riordan was rated a three-star recruit coming out of nearby Sierra Canyon (Calif.), but those that watched him in high school knew USC was getting a much better player than his rating.

The big thing for Riordan, and what most likely contributed to his rating, was his weight. Riordan arrived at 155 pounds but possessed the intelligence and ball skills of a senior. Now Riordan is up to 180 pounds, and it’s gotten interesting at the safety position. His ability to force turnovers and change games can’t be ignored.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Wide Receiver

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt | USC Trojans on SI

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is the second massive flip from Mater Dei in the 2026 cycle. Originally committed to Ohio State, Dixon-Wyatt flipped to USC on National Signing Day in December and he can help shape the offense in 2026. The freshman receiver made a splash early in the spring practice and has continued to blossom in fall camp.

The status of sophomore receiver Tanook Hines is in question to start the season. It will continue to be something to monitor, especially over the next week. But if Hines isn’t available, the very likely option to be a starter opposite NC State transfer Terrell Anderson on the outside would be Dixon-Wyatt. The 6-2, 200-pounder is a big-play receiver who has strong hands and turns into a running back after the catch.

Trent Mosley, Wide Receiver

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

Mosley is going to start in the slot. Similar to Dixon-Wyatt, the former Trinity League star made a splash early in spring practice and the buzz around him has not slowed down.

Mosley gives the Trojans an explosive element because of what he can do with the ball in his hands in the screen game and ability to stretch the defense vertically. With the departure of three of his top four receivers from last season, Mosley can be a dependable target for quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Luke Wafle, Defensive End

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

Wafle is one of the highest rated recruits to ever arrive at USC. The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class, Wafle has been better than advertised.

While his play has drawn glowing reviews, it’s also his character that veterans can’t stop raving about. The New Jersey native could be a day one starter but at the very least will be a key member of a new-look defensive line for the Trojans.

Southern Cal needs to be able to rush the passer at a much higher rate than last year and Wafle, who registered 23 sacks his senior season, can help provide it.

Boobie Feaster, Wide Receiver

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boobie Feaster was one of two freshmen that enrolled in the summer and has wasted no time getting to work. Riley and junior receiver Terrell Anderson have both described the Texas native as a quiet person that works hard.

His personality may not be loud, but his play certainly is. At 17 years old, Feaster is one of, if not the youngest, players in college football. However, he’s mature and at 6-1 and 190 pounds, Feaster has the skill set to give Maiava another rising star at receiver.

Elbert Hill, Cornerback

USC Trojans freshman cornerback Elbert Hill | USC Trojans on SI

Elbert "Rock" Hill is going to get an opportunity to prove himself in a live game setting. He may not start any games this season but the No. 1 cornerback according to ESPN could certainly earn some reps in big-time games based on what he does early in the season.

Hill is line to be one of the backups and with the Trojans set to play several multiple teams with loaded receiver rooms, they are going to need multiple players to step up at cornerback. Hill is an incredibly athletic player with elite technique, not just for a freshman.

Talanoa Ili, Linebacker

USC Trojans freshman linebacker Talanoa Ili | USC Trojans on SI

Next to Wafle, Ili received the most praise from veterans during Media Day earlier this month. The 6-3, 225-pound linebacker has the skill set to be a great Big Ten linebacker and possibly the first USC player in over a decade to wear the prestigious No. 55 jersey. It’s still very early, but he’s trending that way.

Ili is moving up the depth chart and is very likely to be a key rotational player alongside transfer Deven Bryant behind returning starters Desman Stephens and Jadyn Walker this season.

Deshonne Redeaux, Running Back

USC Trojans freshman running backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux | USC Trojans on SI

After missing a couple of weeks in spring practice with an injury, Deshonne Redeaux exploded the final week. The Oaks Christian (Calif.) product has carried that into fall camp.

Redshirt freshman Riley Wormley is most likely going to start the season as the No. 3 running back behind Waymond Jordan and King Miller, but Redeaux does add an explosive element to the backfield and solidifies the depth in the room.

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