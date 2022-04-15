Skip to main content

USC's Korey Foreman Hungry For Success

Foreman spoke with reporters on Thursday, and detailed his goals for the upcoming season.

USC defensive end Korey Foreman is looking forward to a fresh start under new head coach Lincoln Riley. 

Foreman told reporters on Thursday, that the new staff's arrival has been “a blessing” and “amazing.” But, that doesn't come without challenges. 

According to Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times, Foreman also described learning the new staff's defensive schemes as "a whole new freshman year again".

Foreman played 113 snaps in 11 games last season, recording seven hurries, three QB hits and one sack.

This spring, the California native has only participated in five practices, under new outside linebackers coach Roy Manning. Foreman suffered “a little minor-like dislocation” of his left knee during player-run-practices in the summer. 

Despite, the injury setback, Foreman feels hungry and eager to find success wearing the Cardinal and Gold. 

“I’m blessed to now see that I can now take everything that happened last year and just put it in the past, and I can work for it and just use that every single day,” Foreman said. “I don’t ever want to be in a position where I’m on the sidelines or where I’m doing something like that. So I’m just doing the best I can every single day to use that motivation to keep going.”

