USC's Updated Recruiting Class Ranking Signals Program's Upward Trend
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The USC Trojans recruiting for 2027 is off to a good start. USC is currently ranked No. 5 in Rivals most recent 2027 team recruiting rankings. The only Big Ten team ranked above them are the Ohio State Buckeyes.
USC’s 2027 Class Ranked No. 5
Here are the top five teams in Rivals Recruiting class rankings for 2027.
1. Texas A&M Aggies
2. Texas Tech Red Raiders
3. Oklahoma Sooners
4. Ohio State Buckeyes
5. USC Trojans
As of now, USC has received the commitments from 10 class of 2027 recruits. Here are the 10.
Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, Five-Star Athlete
Quentin Hale, Four-Star Wide Receiver
Danny Lang, Four-Star Wide Receiver
Aaron Washington, Four-Star Cornerback
Drew Fielder, Four-Star Offensive Tackle
Eli Woodward, Four-Star Wide Receiver
Jason Vital Jr., Three-Star Running Back
Jace Cannon, Three-Star Tight End
Josiah Poyer, Three-Star Linebacker
Isaiah Vandermade, Three-Star Defensive Lineman
The team a top this early recruiting ranking is Texas A&M and for good reason. The Aggies have already landed the commitments from multiple five-star recruits: edge rusher Byron Forstall and safety Kamari Dorsey.
USC’s Upward Recruiting Trend
Over the past two recruiting cycles, USC has continued to trend in the right direction. The 2026 class was coach Lincoln Riley’s best class since taking the job at USC prior to the 2022 season and by a wide margin. The Trojans’ 2026 class consisted of 35 commits and four five-star recruits: edge rusher Luke Wafle, tight end Mark Bowman, offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, and defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield.
Rivals ranked this class No. 1 in the country, a major step up from the two previous years. USC’s 2025 class was ranked No. 15 and their 2024 class was ranked No. 18. The combination of their recruiting classes not sniffing the top 10 and the team’s performance not being up to the standard of a program like USC was a cause for concern about the future of the program.
In 2024, USC finished the regular season with a record of 6-6 in Riley’s third season as coach and failed to land a top 10 recruiting class. USC needed a bounce back season in 2025. They ended up taking a step forward, finishing the 2025 regular season with a 9-3 record coupled with locking up the top ranked 2026 recruiting class.
As the 2026 season approaches, there is an expectation for USC to take another step forward and make it to the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. Riley is back in Los Angeles for his fifth season at the helm. There will not be any quarterback questions entering the season as their starting quarterback from last season, Jayden Maiava, is back with the Trojans for another season.
An issue that has seemed to plague Riley’s teams in the past, the defensive side of ball, got a big-time hire with defensive coordinator Gary Patterson. Patterson is most known for his two decade long run with the TCU Horned Frogs as their head coach from 2000-2021.
Will the combination of landing the top ranked 2026 recruiting class, getting Maiava back for another season, and bringing in Patterson be enough for Riley to get this team to the playoff in 2026?
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1