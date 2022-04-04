Lincoln Riley Unleashes Opinion on Korey Foreman 'Hype'

Riley: "If you get some nice accolades as a high school player, that means you did some nice things as a high school player."

USC rush end Korey Foreman, enters his sophomore season with high expectations. Foreman was the No. 1 overall prospect out of high school, and made the 2020 PrepStar Dream Team.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley addressed the Foreman 'hype' on Saturday during a media session with reporters.

"Everybody wants to make this big deal about this guy was the No. 1 player in the country coming out, I’ve been lucky with a few of those guys and having been through this a little bit. The thing players like that and people on the outside need to realize is that means nothing when you get to the college.

There’s this perception out here that guys are highly-ranked coming out of high school and it comes to a point, 'well, if I just don’t mess it up, I’ve got this great NFL career in front of me.' If you get some nice accolades as a high school player, that means you did some nice things as a high school player," Riley said.

"Congrats. That’s over. You get to college and it’s all about … you got nothing. You’ve got a shot just like everybody else has here. All it is is taking those steps and attacking it and I think Korey’s done a good job of that since we’ve been here.”

Foreman saw action in 11 games last season for the Trojans. In 2021, he recorded 11 tackles, including 3.5 for losses of eight yards (with 2.5 sacks for seven yards).

"He's a gifted kid that's going to have to continue to work hard and make the most of the opportunities in front of him," Riley said.

"Sometimes everybody — public, media, parents, players, family — everybody can make too much of that. I've seen it happen a lot. We've got to separate it. High school is high school man. This is college. This guys have got to reset and attack it."

The 6'5", 245-pound California native will look to be a key contributor for Alex Grinch's defense next season.

-----

