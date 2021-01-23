Report: Lane Kiffin To Hire USC Coach

This just in...

USC tight ends coach John David Baker is reportedly headed to Mississippi. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported the news Friday evening via Twitter.

"#OleMiss is set to hire John David Baker as tight ends coach, sources tell @ClowESPN and me. Baker spent 2020 as #USC's tight ends coach and joined the staff along with OC Graham Harrell. He replaces Joe Jon Finley, who left for #Oklahoma."

John David Baker served as an offensive quality control analyst for the Trojans in 2019 and was promoted to USC's tight ends coach in 2020. Prior to his stint with the Trojans he worked as an offensive quality control coach at North Texas for three seasons, from 2016-2018.

John David Baker led the tight end group to finish the 2020 season with 11 receptions for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Although the Trojans only competed in six games this year, their role remained underutilized; somewhat parallel to the Trojans 2019 season. USC's tight ends finished the 2019 season with 15 catches for 145 yards and one touchdown.

According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, former USC head coach Lane Kiffin has made Baker an offer to coach the tight end position group and add the title of passing game coordinator to his resume.

If Baker does indeed leave the Trojans staff, Clay Helton will be in need of a third new position coach for the 2021 season.

-----

You may also like:

[Donte Williams Strikes Again, USC Offers Two 2023 Cornerbacks]

[WATCH: USC Safety Announces Return For 2021 Season]

[Twitter Reacts To Larry Scott and Pac-12 Parting Ways]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit

www.alltrojans.com.