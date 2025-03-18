Las Vegas Raiders' Pete Carroll, Geno Smith Reunion Named Best NFL Offseason Move
With NFL free agency in full swing, major transactions have been made across the league. Veterans like wide receivers Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp have been found new homes as well as former USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold. Among the first moves to get the ball rolling on the offseason festivities was the Las Vegas Raiders and former USC Trojans coach Pete Carroll trading for two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith.
Carroll and Smith have been reunited after Smith played under Carroll with the Seattle Seahawks for multiple seasons. Smith revived his career under Carroll and the relationship between the two is well documented as a positive, flourishing partnership. In a recent ESPN NFL analyst list highlighting their favorite free agency/offseason moves, Field Yates noted the acquisition of Smith to reunite with Carroll as his favorite.
“The Raiders trading for quarterback Geno Smith. This happened a few days before free agency kicked off, but I really like this move. For a team searching for quarterback certainty, there may not have been a better available option than Smith. The Raiders still have plenty of work to do to compete in the AFC West, but securing a starter at the most important position for just a third-round pick was too good to pass up. Familiarity with coach Pete Carroll only emboldens my confidence in this acquisition,” wrote ESPN’s Field Yates.
Carroll is known throughout the league as the quintessential player’s coach and is beloved because of that. Not only is he great with players, culture building, and camaraderie, but he’s as energetic as they come despite his age. That’s a rarity in football, especially at the NFL level. Some coaches check every aforementioned box, but not many, if any, that make the grind of the season as fun as Carroll does.
MORE: No. 1 USC Trojans vs. No. 16 UNC Greensboro: NCAA Tournament Betting Odds
MORE: USC Trojans, LSU Tigers Emerge as Favorites for California 5-Star Recruit Havon Finney Jr.
MORE: What Bronny James Said About Dalton Knecht After Los Angeles Lakers Loss To Denver Nuggets
"The approach with the Raiders. It's awesome. It's Pete Carroll, it's Geno Smith. He knows what Geno's all about. You want to jumpstart your culture, we talk about it all the time. How about a guy that's been there, knows how you operate as the head coach, can spread your message in the locker room," Chris Simms of Pro Football Talk said.
Smith and Carroll are looking to establish a newfound sense of stability for a franchise that’s been in dysfunction to say the least. Even when they were competing and made the playoffs a few years ago, the way the team was constructed never felt sustainable, and it wasn’t. The remnants of that era vaguely linger, but there’s a renewed excitement around the franchise and Carroll being the leader with a familiar face at quarterback is why.
"For the Raiders, I absolutely love it. Geno Smith, incredibly underrated quarterback. Part of the reason he struggled at times in Seattle - a huge part of the reason, the biggest reason - was their offensive line was so bad. He faced one of the highest quick pressure rates in football. When he was kept clean, his numbers were up there with anyone. Accurate, experienced veteran quarterback. I absolutely love this for the Raiders." - said ESPN's Mina Kimes.
Add in the fact that Chip Kelly is the new offensive coordinator, the excitement goes through the roof. The Raiders still have holes to fill from a roster management standpoint, but the bones are there.