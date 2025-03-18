All Trojans

Las Vegas Raiders' Pete Carroll, Geno Smith Reunion Named Best NFL Offseason Move

The Las Vegas Raiders and former USC Trojans coach Pete Carroll traded for two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith, beginning their offseason rebuild. In a list of the best moves of the NFL off-season so far, the reunion of Smith and Carroll was named the best.

Kyron Samuels

Jan 27, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
With NFL free agency in full swing, major transactions have been made across the league. Veterans like wide receivers Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp have been found new homes as well as former USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold. Among the first moves to get the ball rolling on the offseason festivities was the Las Vegas Raiders and former USC Trojans coach Pete Carroll trading for two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith.

Carroll and Smith have been reunited after Smith played under Carroll with the Seattle Seahawks for multiple seasons. Smith revived his career under Carroll and the relationship between the two is well documented as a positive, flourishing partnership. In a recent ESPN NFL analyst list highlighting their favorite free agency/offseason moves, Field Yates noted the acquisition of Smith to reunite with Carroll as his favorite.

Aug 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll (right) congratulates quarterback Geno Smith (7) as he comes off the field in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

“The Raiders trading for quarterback Geno Smith. This happened a few days before free agency kicked off, but I really like this move. For a team searching for quarterback certainty, there may not have been a better available option than Smith. The Raiders still have plenty of work to do to compete in the AFC West, but securing a starter at the most important position for just a third-round pick was too good to pass up. Familiarity with coach Pete Carroll only emboldens my confidence in this acquisition,” wrote ESPN’s Field Yates.

Carroll is known throughout the league as the quintessential player’s coach and is beloved because of that. Not only is he great with players, culture building, and camaraderie, but he’s as energetic as they come despite his age. That’s a rarity in football, especially at the NFL level. Some coaches check every aforementioned box, but not many, if any, that make the grind of the season as fun as Carroll does.

"The approach with the Raiders. It's awesome. It's Pete Carroll, it's Geno Smith. He knows what Geno's all about. You want to jumpstart your culture, we talk about it all the time. How about a guy that's been there, knows how you operate as the head coach, can spread your message in the locker room," Chris Simms of Pro Football Talk said.

Smith and Carroll are looking to establish a newfound sense of stability for a franchise that’s been in dysfunction to say the least. Even when they were competing and made the playoffs a few years ago, the way the team was constructed never felt sustainable, and it wasn’t. The remnants of that era vaguely linger, but there’s a renewed excitement around the franchise and Carroll being the leader with a familiar face at quarterback is why. 

Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) leaves the field following the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"For the Raiders, I absolutely love it. Geno Smith, incredibly underrated quarterback. Part of the reason he struggled at times in Seattle - a huge part of the reason, the biggest reason - was their offensive line was so bad. He faced one of the highest quick pressure rates in football. When he was kept clean, his numbers were up there with anyone. Accurate, experienced veteran quarterback. I absolutely love this for the Raiders." - said ESPN's Mina Kimes.

Add in the fact that Chip Kelly is the new offensive coordinator, the excitement goes through the roof. The Raiders still have holes to fill from a roster management standpoint, but the bones are there. 

Kyron Samuels
KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

