Seattle Seahawks Sign Cooper Kupp To Three-Year, $45 Million Deal: NFL Free Agency
Former USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold signed a three-year, $100 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday. A little over 24 hours later, Darnold has a new target to throw to. The Seahawks have signed former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp to a three-year, $45 million deal, coming in right at the $15 million average Kupp and his representatives were reportedly seeking.
Kupp is a former Super Bowl MVP, Super Bowl champion, Offensive Player of the Year, First-Team All-Pro, and Pro Bowler. Kupp also completed one of the most rare accomplishments in 2021 when he earned the triple crown. He led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Kupp is now 31 years old and coming off of a season where he hauled in 67 receptions for 710 receiving yards, and six receiving touchdowns in 12 games played.
“I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the LA community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us. 2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys...But coming for it all,” Kupp said when it was announced he would be released.
Kupp is certain to be a safety valve for quarterback Sam Darnold and the Seahawks offense. One of the biggest questions surrounding Darnold’s signing was what he’d look like without the litany of weapons he had at his disposal with the Minnesota Vikings. With the draft remaining and more free agency options, the vision is increasingly becoming more clear. Darnold will have no shortage of options to throw to and that’s one of the reasons he felt safe signing with Seattle.
"It's the people, first and foremost," Sam Darnold said after signing with the Seahawks. "I'm just very excited to get in the building, meet everyone. You kind of hear rumors when you're playing on other teams about the good organizations and the places to be, and this was definitely one of them for me. So when the Geno [Smith] trade went down, I knew that this could potentially be a really good spot for me. I'm so excited to be able to work with Klint [Kubiak] and all the weapons we have on offense, the offensive line. Just ready to get this thing rolling."
Darnold led the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 regular-season record and a playoff appearance. He was named to his first Pro Bowl, received MVP and also Comeback Player of the Year votes. Darnold broke NFL and franchise records, revived his career, got the big contract he earned, and he is now set up to have an opportunity to cement himself as a franchise quarterback for a solid team.
"It was definitely a confidence booster, I guess you could say, but I always knew I had it in me," said Darnold in the presser. "So just to be able to string all those games together and consistently play good football, that was the biggest thing I was looking forward to, and to be able to do that last year and put myself in a good position to continue to have that success was huge for me."
Expect fireworks from the new quarterback-receiver duo in Seattle.