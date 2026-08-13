Latest Intel on USC Trojans Defensive Line Coming Out of Fall Camp

When USC first joined the Big Ten in 2024, they were undersized and lacked depth on the defensive line. Former defensive lineman Gavin Meyer would come out to practice with braces on both knees, one on his wrist and elbow, a massive club on his hand, and they needed to him to.

Since then, the Trojans have invested into blue-chip high school recruits, particularly out-of-state, and key transfer portal additions, to build a unit that could not only compete in the conference but change games.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Alex VanSumeren speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s part of the evolution of USC coach Lincoln Riley over the past couple of years. Recognizing a major problem and investing resources into fixing it.

The reports coming out of fall camp have been very encouraging about USC’s brand-new defensive front and their investment is paying off. It all starts with Michigan State transfer Alex VanSumeren. In addition to being a stout interior presence with multiple years of Big Ten experience, he’s stepped in and immediately become a leader his teammates have followed through words and action. He changes the whole attitude of the unit.

“He got a tough mindset,” said defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart. “I got that person next to me I really could trust. Alex is one of the ones you really got to pick his brain because he’s gonna give you the game. He knows a lot of football.“

Luke Wafle Continues to Standout in Fall Camp

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

Freshman defensive end Luke Wafle was the crown jewel of the Trojans No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle. Wafle, the No. 1 overall prospect in the class, made waves during winter workouts because of his workmanlike demeanor.

His 6-foot-6, 265-pound frame immediately catches the eye but the process behind it is more impressive. Penn State transfer Zuriah Fisher raved in the spring about his pro approach when it came to his diet and taking care of his body. During the teams Media Day earlier this month, it was his character that players were buzzing about.

“He's a talented kid. He's strong as I don't know what,” said linebacker Desman Stephens. “He's a great person off the field too. No ego, no character issues, nothing like that. He's just a great guy.”

On the field, the word alpha was used numerous times by sources in the spring. That momentum has carried into camp and he’s a player that could be hard to keep out of the starting lineup to open the season.

Creating Depth on Defensive Front

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) reacts after sacking Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Depth and experience are the Trojans biggest assets on the defensive line heading into the season.

Defensive end Kameryn Crawford has appeared in 21 games, including 12 starts the past two seasons. Crawford, a former top 100 recruit from Georgia, has been trending up in his third season after leading the team in sacks in 2025. Braylan Shelby has appeared in 37 games, including nine starts the past three seasons.

Jide Abasiri makes the move from defensive tackle, where he started nine games last season, to end. Although, the junior is very likely to play both during the season. Fisher was an underrated addition in the portal. The seventh-year senior adds veteran experience in the Big Ten, having appeared in 35 games, including 11 starts and gives USC another pass rusher coming off the edge.

Southern Cal viewed Jadyn Ramos as an underrated gem in the 2025 class after offering him a couple of weeks before the February National Signing Day. The Texas native is a natural pass rusher that has added 30 pounds the past year. Freshman four-stars Simote Katoanga and Braeden Jones add depth.

VanSumeren and Stewart, a Freshman All-American in 2025, lead the interior of the defense. Floyd Boucard has become one of the underrated members of the defensive line room. Boucard carved out a role last season as a true freshman and now has a full season under his belt.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, center, runs on to the field for the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freshman Tomuhini “TomTom” Topui had a good spring and is continuing to trend up in the fall. Jaimeon Winfield was a five-star recruit but the feeling coming out of spring was the Texas native had some work to do.

“Jaimeon’s another guy that's come in and he’s improved a lot, mentally and physically,” said offensive lineman Tobias Raymond. “I feel like he's one of those guys that’s got all the tools, you just got to start using them.”

Jamaal Jarrett, who transferred from Georgia last year, returns from an injury that cost him the second half of last season. He’s a massive body at 6-foot-5 and 360 pounds. Freshman Jake Johnson is another name to keep an eye on.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.