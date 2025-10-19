All Trojans

Lincoln Riley Addresses Run Defense Issues In Gut-Wrenching Loss to Notre Dame

The No. 20 USC Trojans' rush defense was dominated in the 34-24 loss to the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday night. USC coach Lincoln Riley addressed the Trojans' issues defending the run.

Caden Handwork

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The No. 20 USC Trojans lost 34-24 to the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend on Saturday night to fall to 5-2 on the season. After defending the run well against the Michigan Wolverines in its 31-13 week 7 win, USC struggled to defend Notre Dame's running game, which was one of the main highlights of the loss. The Trojans allowed 306 rushing yards, the most they have given up all season.

Lincoln Riley Addresses USC's Run Defense Struggles

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to an official during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

USC coach Lincoln Riley, after the loss to Notre Dame, addressed the Trojans' struggles to defend the run.

"I just thought we over compensated and, at times panicked a little bit," Riley said.

Notre Dame's running game was dominant from its opening offensive drive as leading running back Jeremiyah Love's 63-yard run helped set up the Fighting Irish in the red zone. Love finished off Notre Dame's opening drive with a touchdown of his own and finished the first half with 10 carries for 134 yards and a score.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball while Southern California Trojans safety Bishop Fitzgerald (19) in the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Love is considered by many to be one of the most talented running backs in college football, and it showed in his was dominating performance for Notre Dame in the win over USC.

Love finished the game with a season high 24 carries for 228 yards and a touchdown. His performance, couldn't have come in a more important game for the Fighting Irish, as Notre Dame's College Football Playoff chances were on the line against USC.

Running back Jadarian Price was also dominant in the win with 13 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown. Price also had a momentum-changing 100-yard kickoff return touchdown in the third quarter for Notre Dame.

What Saturday Night's Result Means For Notre Dame and USC Moving Forward

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after scoring against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

With the win against USC, Notre Dame has a favorable path to finish the season with a 10-2 record after starting 0-2, with losses to No. 9 Miami and No. 3 Texas A&M. The Fighting Irish have games remaining against Boston College, Navy, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Stanford.

If Notre Dame wins out, it'll be hard to keep them out of the playoff, given who their two losses came against.

USC's road to the playoff, while not done just yet, has gotten much more difficult after losing to Notre Dame on Saturday night. The Trojans will need to win out to make a case to sneak into the playoff. USC has two more tough road tests against Nebraska (Nov. 1) and No. 8 Oregon (Nov. 22).

USC's run defense will need to perform much better than it did on Saturday night against Notre Dame if the Trojans hope to come out of those two road games with signature wins. Before playing Nebraska, USC will have its second bye week, which the Trojans hope to benefit from.

