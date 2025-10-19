All Trojans

Why Star Wide Receiver Was USC's MVP in Loss vs. Notre Dame

The USC Trojans lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-24 on a rainy night in South Bend. The player of the game for USC was wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, who had one of his best games of his Trojan career despite the weather conditions.

Cory Pappas

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 20 USC Trojans fell to the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in rainy South Bend. It was a great start for the Trojans, who drove right down the field and capped it off with a 10-yard touchdown snag by tight end Lake McRee. 

From there, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love put on a rushing clinic. Love rushed for an incredible 228 yards and a touchdown. He also had five receptions for 37 yards. 

Why was Lane the MVP for USC in this game?

Ja’Kobi Lane Wins MVP Despite Loss

USC Trojans Notre Dame Fighting Irish Ja'Kobi Lane MVP Wide Receiver Jeremiyah Love Makai Lemon Rivalry Jayden Maiava Big Ten
Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) participates in pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Ja’Kobi Lane was the player of the game for the USC Trojans. In what was difficult conditions for a wide receiver to succeed in, Lane was the game’s leading receiver. He had six receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown. 

The biggest play of the game for the USC offense was a 66-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jayden Maiava to Lane. This gave USC a 24-21 lead late in the third quarter. The lead would not last long however. Notre Dame received the ensuing kickoff and ran it all the way back for a touchdown to take the lead right back. 

MORE: What Advanced Analytics Say About USC vs. Notre Dame Matchup


MORE: USC's Lincoln Riley Reveals Opinion on Future Rivalry Games vs. Notre Dame

MORE: Three Keys for USC Trojans to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive Against Notre Dame

Trojans Fall to 5-2

USC Trojans Notre Dame Fighting Irish Ja'Kobi Lane MVP Wide Receiver Jeremiyah Love Makai Lemon Rivalry Jayden Maiava Big Ten
Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

USC is now 5-2 after this loss to rival Notre Dame. The Trojans came in this game with momentum after their big win last week against the Michigan Wolverines. It’s back to the drawing board for USC as they now prepare for a bye week before their next game on the road against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. 

It was a very disappointing loss for USC, who hoped to start a winning streak heading into the bye week. One play in particular had fans questioning USC coach Lincoln Riley against Notre Dame. Down one score in the fourth quarter and driving into Fighting Irish territory, the Trojans decided to use some trickery.

USC Trojans Notre Dame Fighting Irish Ja'Kobi Lane MVP Wide Receiver Jeremiyah Love Makai Lemon Rivalry Jayden Maiava Big Ten
Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) jumps over a tackle attempt by Southern California Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

On 1st and 10, wide receiver Makai Lemon took a handoff to the right side. As he neared the sideline, Lemon looked to make a pass to fool the Notre Dame defense. Notre Dame was all over it and Lemon got caught in between securing the ball and trying to make a play with it.

He fumbled the ball and it was picked up around midfield by the defense. The rain could have played a factor in why the ball fell on the ground. It was definitely an interesting decision to make for Riley at that point in time in conditions where holding on to the ball was not easy.

The only good news for USC coming out of this game is that this was not a Big Ten conference loss. It will still be a long flight back for the Trojans to Los Angeles as they have now lost seven of the past eight meetings to Notre Dame.

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football