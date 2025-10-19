All Trojans

USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley 'Sick' After Failed Opportunities in Loss to Notre Dame

The USC Trojans committed three turnovers as they fell 34-24 to Notre Dame in the 96th meeting between these two schools. It's Southern Cal's second loss of the season as they head into another bye week before facing the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Kendell Hollowell

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with players during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with players during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 20 USC Trojans fell 34-24 to No. 13 Notre Dame in the 96th meeting between these two historic programs.

"We just flat out did not play good enough tonight against a good team on the road and had some missed opportunities that make you sick," said USC coach Lincoln Riley to reporters postgame.

USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Notre Dame Fighting Irish Big Ten College Football Jeremiyah Love Jayden Maiava Rivalry
Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to an official during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Under the heavy rain in South Bend, the Fighting Irish leaned into the running game from the start and the Trojans had no answers. Notre Dame running back Jerimiyah Love ran for a career-high 228 yards on a night where the Irish finished with 308 yards on the ground. This comes on the heels of a dominant performance in the trenches against Michigan and Riley called the inconsistencies in the run defense "disappointing."

The Trojans committed three turnovers, two interceptions from quarterback Jayden Maiava and a fumble from receiver Makai Lemon, all in the second half.

"That'll be the challenge of this team, is to handle this, to learn from it," Riley said. "We just flat out have to better,"

First Half

USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Notre Dame Fighting Irish Big Ten College Football Jeremiyah Love Jayden Maiava Rivalry
Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) breaks a tackle by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Tae Johnson (9) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The two teams traded opening drive touchdowns, thanks to a spectacular 10-yard catch by USC tight end Lake McRee and a 12-yard touchdown run by Love, just a couple of plays after his 63-yard burst that put them in the red zone.

"It wasn't a good start to it. And I thought we overcompensated and at times panicked," Riley said.

MORE: What Advanced Analytics Say About USC vs. Notre Dame Matchup

MORE: USC's Lincoln Riley Reveals Opinion on Future Rivalry Games vs. Notre Dame

MORE: Three Keys for USC Trojans to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive Against Notre Dame

Notre Dames' running backs Love and Jadarian Price had their way with the USC defense in the first half, picking up big chunk plays at time. And Price's 16-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter had the Irish up 14-7. And later in the first half, Notre Dame had an opportunity to take a two-score lead with the ball on the 2-yard line, but after quarterback CJ Carr continued to drift further and further back, his pass was intercepted by defensive end Braylan Shelby. The Irish led 14-13 at the half.

Second Half Fireworks

USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Notre Dame Fighting Irish Big Ten College Football Jeremiyah Love Jayden Maiava Rivalry
Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball while Southern California Trojans safety Bishop Fitzgerald (19) defends in the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Carr connected with Will Pauling for a 6-yard touchdown on the Irish's opening drive to extend their lead. And then the two teams traded blows in a matter of seconds. First it was Lane getting behind the Notre Dame secondary for 59-yard touchdown to go up 24-21 after converting the two-point conversion. Price than preceded to run the ensuing kickoff back 100 yards to put the Irish back up 27-24.

Maiava had been turnover free for the first four and half games of the season, but for the third consecutive week the Trojans signal-caller threw an interception. And then Lemon's fumble as he was trying to attempt a double pass led to a Carr 1-yard plunge that made it 34-24. Riley called the decision to run a double pass a "stupid call" and left it at that.

"I gotta do better for our guys," Riley said.

Looking Ahead

USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Notre Dame Fighting Irish Big Ten College Football Jeremiyah Love Jayden Maiava Rivalry
Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

USC will have their second bye week before heading to Lincoln to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. With two losses on their resume, if the Trojans want any chance at making a run at a Big Ten Championship or making the College Football they would have to win.

"There's more possible right now than we even think," Riley said. "And with the record we have in the Big Ten right now and as strong as the league is right now, the opportunities we have upcoming, we got no time to hold our heads. We got a good team in there, I know that we have a good team in there."

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

Home/Football