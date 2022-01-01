Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Lincoln Riley Talks USC Job On College GameDay: 'This Was Too Good To Pass Up'
    Lincoln Riley Talks USC Job On College GameDay: 'This Was Too Good To Pass Up'

    Riley was named USC head coach on November 28.
    Riley was named USC head coach on November 28.

    USC head coach Lincoln Riley made an appearance on ESPN's College GameDay broadcast. Riley addresses his decision to leave Oklahoma for Southern California, and revealed the opportunity at USC was 'too good to pass up'.

    "I don't know that I can even describe how hard it was," Riley said during College GameDay's Saturday broadcast.

    "But, executing it was hard. The people there that you love, the relationships, all the great memories. That was the hard part. But this was the right thing for my family, for me professionally ... it was just the right place at the right time. I really had no hesitation about that part of it. Again, I feel like what this could be is ... I think we're very uniquely-positioned right now with all of the changes in college football and as you look ahead, I felt like this was too good to pass up."

    Riley spent five seasons with the Sooners, and won four Big 12 championships, advancing to the College Football Playoff three times. He was named USC head coach on Nov. 28.

    "USC has an unparalleled football tradition with tremendous resources and facilities, and the administration had made a deep commitment to winning," Riley said in a press release. 

    "I look forward to honoring that successful tradition and building on it."

