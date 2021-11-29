USC officially announced Lincoln Riley as its new coach Saturday night. The news was first reported by Yahoo Sports's Pete Thamel followed by several other reports on Saturday.

Riley leaves Oklahoma for Los Angeles in a stunning move after compiling a 55–10 record with the Sooners in five seasons. Riley was rumored to take the LSU coaching position but he nipped those rumors in the bud Saturday night when asked and said "I’m not going to be the next coach at LSU."

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops will reportedly coach the team for its bowl game, according to The Athletic. Riley reportedly elected to take the USC job over LSU or staying in Oklahoma because of the local recruiting talent and was impressed by the program's administration. He also found the prospect of rebuilding the Trojan program appealing.

USC finished this season 4–7 and has only finished one season in the top 25 within the last four seasons. The last time the Trojans won a New Year's Six Bowl was in the 2016 Rose Bowl. Riley will have his work cut out for him as the new face of USC.

"USC has an unparalleled football tradition with tremendous resources and facilities, and the administration had made a deep commitment to winning," Riley said in a release. "I look forward to honoring that successful tradition and building on it."

USC will introduce its new coach in a press conference on Monday.

