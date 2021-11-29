Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

USC Officially Announces Lincoln Riley as Its New Coach

Author:

USC officially announced Lincoln Riley as its new coach Saturday night. The news was first reported by Yahoo Sports's Pete Thamel followed by several other reports on Saturday. 

Riley leaves Oklahoma for Los Angeles in a stunning move after compiling a 55–10 record with the Sooners in five seasons. Riley was rumored to take the LSU coaching position but he nipped those rumors in the bud Saturday night when asked and said "I’m not going to be the next coach at LSU."

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops will reportedly coach the team for its bowl game, according to The Athletic. Riley reportedly elected to take the USC job over LSU or staying in Oklahoma because of the local recruiting talent and was impressed by the program's administration. He also found the prospect of rebuilding the Trojan program appealing. 

USC finished this season 4–7 and has only finished one season in the top 25 within the last four seasons. The last time the Trojans won a New Year's Six Bowl was in the 2016 Rose Bowl. Riley will have his work cut out for him as the new face of USC. 

SI Recommends

"USC has an unparalleled football tradition with tremendous resources and facilities, and the administration had made a deep commitment to winning," Riley said in a release. "I look forward to honoring that successful tradition and building on it."

USC will introduce its new coach in a press conference on Monday. 

More College Football Coverage: 

For more USC news, head over to All Trojans

YOU MAY LIKE

Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley looks on before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

Lincoln Riley Forges Rare Path in Leaving Oklahoma

The former Sooners coach leaves Norman just before Oklahoma joins the meat grinder of the SEC.

Aaron Rodgers reaches for a touchdown as Jalen Ramsey tries to tackle him
Play
NFL

NFL Week 12 Takeaways: Packers Take Control, Rams Limp Out of Lambeau

Plus, the Titans give it away in Foxboro, Gronk runs wild, another drop-plagued Eagles receiver, Bengals outclass Steelers, Cam melts down and more!

Dalvin Cook being carted off the field.
NFL

Dalvin Cook Carted Off Field With Shoulder Injury

Cook was hit hard, fumbled the ball and stayed on the ground in pain.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) reacts after fouling out against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning in game two of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Ranking and Predictions for MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

This offseason features the best free-agent class of shortstops in recent memory.

avisail garcia
MLB

Report: Marlins Sign OF Avisaíl García to Four-Year Contract

An All-Star in 2017, the 30-year-old right fielder hit a career-high 29 home runs with the Brewers last season.

kliff-kingsbury
College Football

Report: Oklahoma Interested in Hiring Kliff Kingsbury

The Arizona Cardinals head coach has one year left on his contract after this NFL season.

Bob Stoops at a press conference.
College Football

Report: Bob Stoops to Coach OU in Bowl Game

Stoops is reportedly filling in for Riley, who is leaving the program for USC.

byron-buxton-minnesota-twins
MLB

Report: Twins Ink Byron Buxton to 7-Year Extension

Byron Buxton will be in the Twin Cities for the foreseeable future on an incentive-laden deal that will earn him at least $100 million.