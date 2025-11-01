What USC is Getting in Four-Star Recruit Shahn Alston
Four-star recruit, running back Shahn Alston is officially moving on to the next stage of his football journey. The USC Trojans commit from Harvey High School in Painesville, Ohio capped off one of the most productive prep careers in the Midwest last week, suiting up in a 49–13 loss to Perry (Ohio) while battling a 100-degree fever.
Limited to 60 total yards on 12 touches, it marked his only subdued outing of the season—an understandable dip for a player who averaged 219.7 yards from scrimmage in every other game his senior year. After the final whistle, Alston summed up his mindset in a single X post: “Onto the next chapter.”
A Senior Season Worthy of a Top-100 Prospect
That next chapter will unfold at USC, where Alston brings the résumé of a back built for the spotlight. As a senior, the 6-foot, 195-pound playmaker totaled 2,061 yards and 34 touchdowns on 172 carries and 40 receptions, solidifying his status as one of the most dynamic offensive weapons in the 2026 class.
Alston’s blend of downhill acceleration, open-field vision, and pass-catching ability made him a nightmare for Ohio defenses. His season included an eight-touchdown performance in the opener and a string of multi-score games that drew coast-to-coast attention.
For his career, Alston piled up 4,386 rushing yards and 74 rushing touchdowns, eclipsing 6,000 total yards from scrimmage when factoring in his work as a receiver. His consistency and versatility earned him top-10 national rankings at running back from Rivals (No. 9), ESPN (No. 8), and On3 (No. 13), along with a No. 81 overall spot in ESPN’s Junior 300.
Locked In with the Trojans
Alston committed to USC in January 2025 during a nationally televised announcement at the All-American Bowl, choosing the Trojans over Penn State and Wisconsin. The decision came down to fit—and family.
"I love Lincoln Riley’s offensive scheme—it’s balanced, not too much air raid, not too heavy on the run. . . . I love the campus, the tradition, everything about it," Alston told Rivals.
Since then, his loyalty has been unwavering. He’s repeatedly reaffirmed that his recruitment is “100 percent closed” and remains in frequent contact with Lincoln Riley and running backs coach Anthony Jones Jr., who personally visited one of his final high school games last week.
That relationship matters. Under Riley, USC has modernized its ground attack, mixing tempo with physicality. Jones’ presence in the Midwest also signals how essential Alston is to the Trojans’ long-term backfield vision—one that will soon feature both Alston and fellow four-star recruit Deshonne Redeaux, giving USC one of the nation’s most balanced freshman tandems.
Humble, Hungry, and Heading West
Off the field, Alston has already embraced leadership and entrepreneurship. His NIL apparel brand, “Humble But Hungry,” reflects the same mentality that carried him through four record-breaking seasons in Ohio and now drives him toward success in Los Angeles.
With his high school career officially closed and a USC future ahead, Alston leaves behind a legacy defined by production, loyalty, and purpose—qualities that should serve him well as he begins his next chapter in cardinal and gold.