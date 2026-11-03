Lincoln Riley’s Comments After Ohio State Upset Spark Mixed Reactions

A lot can change in a week. Just one week before the No. 18 USC Trojans' statement upset over the then-No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, USC appeared to be in a completely different position. The Trojans were coming off a disappointing road loss to Wisconsin, and the aftermath sparked widespread criticism, with fans, analysts and reporters alike taking to social media to voice their frustrations with coach Lincoln Riley.

Riley entered the season among the college football coaches facing the hottest seats, per USA Today, and following the loss to Wisconsin, the temperature surrounding his job security appeared to rise even further.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day talks to USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley prior to the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, just a week later, many of those questions appeared to be put on pause as the Trojans took down the then-No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in a statement victory that could change the trajectory of their season and potentially Riley's future at USC.

Following the win, it appeared Riley was well aware of the outside noise surrounding his program and had something he wanted to get off his chest. At the end of his postgame press conference, Riley pulled out a handwritten statement and read it aloud to reporters.

"I wanted to make sure to articulate my thoughts," he said. "This program is built on internal joy, not external applause. This wins for all the staff members, the players, the leaders, admin, all the people within the walls."

"I said before this game that I'm the right person for this job, and as long as all those people know that, that's all I care about. I appreciate being a part of this university, and all it does," he continued. "I appreciate our kids and our staff, and I'm going to continue to fight on because that's what being a Trojan is all about."

He concluded his speech with "Adios" before walking away from the podium.

Lincoln Riley's Statement Sparks Reaction from Sports Media

The decision to pull out a handwritten statement following such a significant victory quickly became a topic of discussion across sports media, with several prominent voices questioning the timing and delivery of Riley's remarks.

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sports media personality and radio host Colin Cowherd was among those who weighed in. Cowherd said he agreed with the message Riley was trying to communicate but questioned why the USC coach felt the need to prepare and read a statement in the first place.

"I did not love Lincoln in the postgame press conference, coming up and reading a prepared statement. I didn't mind the message. The message was, "Hey, it's about the team, not outsiders." I don't mind that, but it was two sentences. It wasn't the Gettysburg Address. Just go up there and ad-lib two sentences,” said Cowherd.

“I think he tried a little too hard," Cowherd added. "It was a little cringy to me. I think you should always be humble in victory.”

On3's Ari Wasserman also questioned the significance of Riley's decision to bring prepared notes to the podium. Wasserman described the moment via X as a "plea to remind people he is worthy of his job," adding that he had "never seen that before" following a monumental top-five victory.

Beyond the reactions to what Riley said, there are more questions surrounding the unusual moment: When exactly did he write the statement? Did he plan to read this even if the Trojans had lost?

Riley did not explain when he put the handwritten remarks together or whether he had planned to deliver them regardless of the outcome against Ohio State. The possibility that the statement was prepared before kickoff raises another layer of curiosity surrounding the situation, especially given the scrutiny Riley was facing entering the matchup.

Regardless of when it was written, the decision to save the statement for the end of his postgame press conference shifted some of the attention away from USC's historic victory and toward Riley's response to the criticism surrounding his tenure.

Ohio State upset gives USC new life in the playoff picture

Regardless of the type of attention Riley's postgame comments brought, there is no denying the significance of USC's victory over Ohio State.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (2) tackles USC Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Taking down Ohio State 30-18 could prove to be a turning point in USC's season. Not only did the victory give the Trojans a marquee win over one of college football's most established programs, but it also provided a significant boost to their resume as the playoff picture continues to take shape.

USC improved to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in Big Ten play, putting itself in a much different position than it was following the Wisconsin loss. The Trojans will now have a bye week to prepare for another major test against No. 6 Indiana on Nov. 14.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.