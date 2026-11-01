Lincoln Riley Explains Biggest Difference for USC's Offense vs. Ohio State

In Week 9, the USC Trojans monster mashed their way through the formerly No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 30-18. The huge upset marked Lincoln Riley’s second career victory over a top-five opponent, and it was done in a fashion he’s been criticized of not doing – establishing a tough rushing attack of 116 yards and two touchdowns. What makes the feat even more impressive was how they responded from a disastrous performance in the previous week.

Against Wisconsin, Riley’s offense broke down for a total of 239 yards, two turnovers, 7-of-15 third down efficiency with only seven points scored. The most glaring statistic was the negative 17 rushing yards. Redshirt sophomore King Miller was halted to seven yards on 11 carries while senior Waymond Jordan was missing from action entirely. That wasn't the case this time around.

The Return of the Dynamic Duo

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (8) carries the ball against Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (2) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the game, the Buckeyes defense was ranked No. 12 nationally against the run – allowing an average of 3.1 yards per carry and 92.9 rushing yards per game. On the flip side, USC’s rushing ranked around No. 107 nationally – 3.9 yards per rush, 129.4 yards per game.

“I thought the backs ran harder. That’s a tough front to run the football on. You have to really go to work, and we stayed more patient with it," Riley said in the post-game press conference.

Jordan rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown off of 12 carries along with two catches for 17 yards. Visually it was the healthiest Jordan has looked this season. The burst after each cut and physicality he displayed when meeting Buckeye defenders in the open field was an encouraging sight.

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (8) reacts after a first down against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Having Waymo back, and a little bit healthier than he’s been, I thought that provided a real spark for sure,” Riley said about the senior back.

Miller, who remains the lead back, had 13 carries for 78 yards and a score. He also logged two catches for eight yards. This isn't the first time the offense has leaned on Miller to close out a game. Against Penn State, Miller had 19 touches for 102 yards and a touchdown.

The win marked the fourth time this season where there have been more rush attempts than passes. Jayden Maiava, who also had a rough outing in Week 8, was relieved with only 22 pass attempts for 222 yards while Miller and Jordan combined for 25 carries.

USC Offensive Line's Bounce Back Performance

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The revival of the run game couldn’t be possible without the bounce back performance from the offensive line. In Week 8, the unit gave up nine tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, two hurries and five sacks. Against OSU, they only surrendered one sack and didn’t commit any drive-stalling penalties.

“I thought the line stepped up, did some really good things. We were just a tick off the other week, and then I didn’t do a good job staying with it. Both things were better tonight,” Riley said.

The line passed the eye test as well, matching and even bullying Ohio State’s stout defensive front. During the screen passes to Trent Mosely and Mark Bowman, a tunnel was made clear for them. On run plays, holes were opened and blocks were made at the second level.

Elevating true freshman Kannon Smith to starting left guard seems to have made a difference. Bowman making his return was also a huge boost in the run game as the young star prides himself in his blocking ability. Double tight end sets that featured Bowman and Tucker Ashcraft had some of the best runs of the evening. This style, which is a staple of Big Ten play, will need to return for USC’s road trip to No. 5 Indiana (Nov. 14).

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