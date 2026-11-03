Lincoln Riley Identifies USC's Path Forward After Upsetting Ohio State

The USC Trojans sneaked back into the national rankings before hitting their Nov. 7 bye. Their 30-18 dismantling of No. 2 Ohio State on Halloween catapulted the previously unranked Trojans to No. 18.

Coach Lincoln Riley earned a new accolade following the romp: Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Week for Nov. 2. But USC could still earn two more profound milestones.

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now at 7-2 overall, USC can land in the Big Ten Conference Championship game and clinch a spot in the College Football Playoffs by simply winning out. Both would become school firsts for USC if the Trojans topple No. 6 Indiana, unranked Maryland and then No. 5 UCLA the rest of the way in 2026.

And that rose as a big topic of discussion during Riley's appearance on Trojans Live for Nov. 2.

Lincoln Riley's Honest Take About USC Controlling its own Destiny

USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (8), defensive end Zuriah Fisher (18) and safety Christian Pierce (6) celebrate an Ohio State Buckeyes turnover during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I mean, in a way, my viewpoint on that is we've always controlled our own destiny. Nothing's changed. It's good we've been able to win some of these [big games]. And obviously put ourselves in a position to be right in the middle of it."

"But we also got to understand that you have to learn about yourself as the year goes on. What have we done well? What's been our mindset when we've played well? How can we grow and accentuate that? I think that's one of the biggest things you go through the years."

"You could try to guess what your team's going to be like, what they're going to respond to, but you can try to figure out all you want during spring ball and doing all that. But there's nothing like getting in the season."

"There is nothing like going through the highs and lows, the big ups and big downs, all the emotions of it. You can't replicate that and so you better learn along the way. And I think we're starting to get a good feel of what makes this team tick. And we're just going to double down on that throughout this last stretch."

Offense Gets Back Into Groove for USC

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) stiff arms Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Qua Russaw (4) during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I mean, in some ways, they're 70-yard touchdowns in your head. But I think you certainly know that there's some plays that, you know, maybe has a higher chance than others. Typically those come with a little bit more risk too. That's mostly how this thing works."

"But listen, it's an execution and player's game at the end of the day. And I can't tell you the number of times in my career where you felt like you had something perfect. But it still comes down to execution."

Riley also gleamed about freshman offensive lineman Kannon Smith's performance. With the coach saying: "He's done a great job. He's one of the guys who's really come in and improved being in our offseason program and he's really changed his body. He's added some mass and strength and you can see the big difference in him."

"He's a guy starting to separate himself in terms of being a consistent competitor, and he's a tough kid. He's also naturally very bright in terms of picking up schemes and understanding how you want to play. Just felt like he's been surging, and an opportunity came about."

USC Navigating Through Second Bye Week

USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (8) forces a fumble by Ohio State Buckeyes running back Isaiah West (32) during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We do absolutely nothing that we did the previous one. But this one's definitely different in a lot of ways. And even separate to the result of the previous one. In terms of the team being this late into the season, we're pretty fresh. So there'll be a different style."

"We're going to work this week for sure. And not that we didn't in the previous one. But the schedule, setup and the layout, it's going to be a different feel for us this week."

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