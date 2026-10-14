Lincoln Riley’s Creative Play-Calling Against Penn State Draws Attention
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The pivotal fourth quarter between No. 19 USC and Penn State decided the back-and-forth game. Plenty of the credit went to USC safety Christian Pierce’s forced fumble, which allowed the Trojans to recover the ball, run out the clock, and win the game 31-23.
But just minutes before that occurred, USC coach Lincoln Riley drew an unlikely card from his arsenal. It led to confusion from Penn State and ultimately forced coach Matt Campbell to call his final timeout.
At the end of the day, when taking into consideration Pierce’s forced turnover two plays later, it didn’t end up mattering all that much. Still, the façade showcased a brilliant display of playcalling from Riley.
Lincoln Riley’s Confusing Fourth Down Formation
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava had overthrown a pass on third down intended for freshman receiver Trent Mosley that would’ve likely moved the chains. The Trojans were facing a fourth and four from their own 13-yard line.
They made one vital substitution for the upcoming fourth down, leaving Maiava, running back Riley Wormley, receivers Ethan Feaster and Tanook Hines, and the offensive linemen on the field. Punter Lachlan Carrigan came on to the field, but instead of lining up behind center to punt, he went to Maiava’s right with the receivers.
The formation drew looks of confusion from just about everyone. It took the NBC broadcast crew of Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge a few seconds to realize Carrigan was in the formation.
“Would they possibly think about going for this?” Eagle questioned during the broadcast.
With the play clock winding down Campbell had no choice but to waste his final timeout.
The reaction from Penn State was exactly what Riley intended to do. He was seen smirking as soon as the play was stopped for the timeout.
A Mental Lapse From Penn State
When analyzing the play, it proved to be an effective move by Riley to draw Campbell into taking the timeout. But truthfully, Campbell should’ve known better. The Trojans were backed up deep on their own side of the field. Going for it on a short fourth down would’ve been a ridiculous option.
However, Penn State’s play callers never put the pieces and did a bad job handling the situation.
The Nittany Lions had sent out their special teams unit onto the field when USC still had most of its offensive weapons on the field. No one from the Penn State side realized it until it was too late.
Some of the Penn State players on the field looked confused trying to understand the formation. Some can argue Penn State did not need the final timeout as there were well over four minutes that they had available to them.
Well, when it was said and done, USC punted the ball and Penn State got their chance. Of course, Pierce’s defensive actions led to the game-sealing turnover just two plays later. At the end of the day, Riley threw the fishing line, and Campbell fell for the bait.
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Cristian Vasquez is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and a Los Angeles native. After graduating from Long Beach State in 2022, he joined the Southern California News Group covering high school sports for the Long Beach Press Telegram. Most recently, he graduated from USC Annenberg with a master's degree in Specialized Journalism where he had the privilege of covering USC athletics for Annenberg Media. His work has also been featured in several news outlets including the OC Register, Santa Monica Daily Press, Whittier Daily News, among others. In his spare time, Cristian enjoys going out on hikes, hanging out with friends, or trying out new coffee shops in the city.Follow cristianjv_