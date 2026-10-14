Lincoln Riley’s Creative Play-Calling Against Penn State Draws Attention

The pivotal fourth quarter between No. 19 USC and Penn State decided the back-and-forth game. Plenty of the credit went to USC safety Christian Pierce’s forced fumble, which allowed the Trojans to recover the ball, run out the clock, and win the game 31-23.

But just minutes before that occurred, USC coach Lincoln Riley drew an unlikely card from his arsenal. It led to confusion from Penn State and ultimately forced coach Matt Campbell to call his final timeout.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks at the video board from the sideline during the second quarter against the Southern California Trojans at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the end of the day, when taking into consideration Pierce’s forced turnover two plays later, it didn’t end up mattering all that much. Still, the façade showcased a brilliant display of playcalling from Riley.

Lincoln Riley’s Confusing Fourth Down Formation

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava had overthrown a pass on third down intended for freshman receiver Trent Mosley that would’ve likely moved the chains. The Trojans were facing a fourth and four from their own 13-yard line.

They made one vital substitution for the upcoming fourth down, leaving Maiava, running back Riley Wormley, receivers Ethan Feaster and Tanook Hines, and the offensive linemen on the field. Punter Lachlan Carrigan came on to the field, but instead of lining up behind center to punt, he went to Maiava’s right with the receivers.

The formation drew looks of confusion from just about everyone. It took the NBC broadcast crew of Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge a few seconds to realize Carrigan was in the formation.

“Would they possibly think about going for this?” Eagle questioned during the broadcast.

With the play clock winding down Campbell had no choice but to waste his final timeout.

The reaction from Penn State was exactly what Riley intended to do. He was seen smirking as soon as the play was stopped for the timeout.

A Mental Lapse From Penn State

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell reacts from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Southern California Trojans at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When analyzing the play, it proved to be an effective move by Riley to draw Campbell into taking the timeout. But truthfully, Campbell should’ve known better. The Trojans were backed up deep on their own side of the field. Going for it on a short fourth down would’ve been a ridiculous option.

However, Penn State’s play callers never put the pieces and did a bad job handling the situation.

The Nittany Lions had sent out their special teams unit onto the field when USC still had most of its offensive weapons on the field. No one from the Penn State side realized it until it was too late.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Gabe Burkle (84) runs with the ball while avoiding a tackle by Southern California Trojans cornerback Jontez Williams (0) during the first quarter of the game at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some of the Penn State players on the field looked confused trying to understand the formation. Some can argue Penn State did not need the final timeout as there were well over four minutes that they had available to them.

Well, when it was said and done, USC punted the ball and Penn State got their chance. Of course, Pierce’s defensive actions led to the game-sealing turnover just two plays later. At the end of the day, Riley threw the fishing line, and Campbell fell for the bait.

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