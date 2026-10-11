USC Trojans Defense Erases Multiple Doubts in Win Over Penn State

For all the talks of road struggles and lack of defensive effort, it seems the No. 19 USC defense put that all aside and got the job done late against Penn State. In front of a crowd of over 114,000, the Trojans hung around with the Nittany Lions until the decisive quarter.

It wasn’t an easy win by any means. The Trojans struggled, for most of the contest, to stop Penn State’s offensive attack. Both teams were deadlocked at the half with a 17-17 tie.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lion players run onto the field as fireworks explode overhead prior to the game against the Southern California Trojans at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, USC’s defense proved to be too much for Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht and his offense in the final quarter. It took some magic and one big defensive turnover was the cherry on top for the Trojans’ big road win.

A Back-and-Forth Affair

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Romero Ison (18) celebrates following the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After getting off to a 7-0 start, the Trojans defense couldn’t contain Becht. The secondary struggled to cover receivers and it led to a 13-yard touchdown catch by receiver Andrew Rappleya. The Trojans had also given up a big 47-yard catch in that drive.

But that’s exactly how the tale of this story unfolded: USC scores, Penn State scores, USC punts, Penn State punts. It went like that for three quarters of the game, with Penn State even managing to take a one-point 20-17 lead before the Trojans answered with a touchdown to reclaim the lead.

USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson and his defense allowed Becht to throw for 289 yards and one touchdown. On a positive note, they contained the Nittany Lions’ running game well, giving up just 68 total rushing yards. They also applied pressure on Becht and his offense with four tackles for losses, including two sacks.

One of the sacks came from defensive end Luke Wafle, picking up his second career sack. He had grabbed his first against Washington a week ago.

But when it mattered most, the Trojan defense didn’t falter. Instead, they gave the Trojan faithful arguably the biggest road win in coach Lincoln Riley’s five-year career at USC.

The Pivotal Fourth Quarter Turnover

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hansen (21) runs with the ball before being tackle by Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (8) during the first quarter of the game at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State was trailing by eight points with just over four minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Despite not having any timeouts remaining, Becht and his offense had more than enough time to look for the tying score. Their drive began from their own 40-yard line.

On the first play of the drive, Becht connected with receiver Brett Eskildsen for what would’ve been a wide open 25-yard reception.

But as Eskildsen corralled the ball and took off for extra yards, Trojans safety Christian Pierce swooped in for the tackle. Pierce managed to wrap his right arm around Eskildsen, and his fist dislodge the ball from the receiver’s hands.

Trojans recovery the fumble 👀 @uscfb



Watch on NBC pic.twitter.com/RwSWncRxQT — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 11, 2026

USC cornerback Chasen Johnson fell on the ball to recover it for the Trojans.

That play put the nail in the coffin and secured a big road win for Riley and his team. While the game wasn’t perfection for the defense, they showed they can handle tough road environments.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.