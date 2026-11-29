Both the No. 15 USC Trojans and No. 9 UCLA Bruins felt the ground shake before the game. But coach Lincoln Riley and his team shook the Bruins' College Football Playoff and Big Ten title aspirations with their 45-10 blowout win at the Rose Bowl.

And in the process, Riley and USC remain in the CFP hunt even with a slim chance at the 12-team bracket.

Riley addressed his third straight win over the Bruins, including why he believes USC deserves a chance to break into the 12-team playoff field.

Lincoln Riley Opening Statement Includes the Victory Bell Chiming

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney shakes hand with Southern California trojans head coach Lincoln Riley after the game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You hear the bell in there? Pretty excited for them in the locker room right now as it should be."

"Pretty dominating win, a complete performance on all three sides of the ball. We're proud of our team rising up here, playing a top-10 team in a rivalry game, but also a road game."

"Correct me if I'm wrong, but I doubt there was a bigger top-10 victory on the road with anyone in college football this year. This game was dominant from top to bottom."

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; A general overall view of the Rose Bowl facade with images of UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney and quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9). Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I was also excited for how we responded after halftime. Sometimes when you lead like that [USC led 28-3 behind two touchdowns from running back Waymond Jordan], it's human nature that you get complacent. But I thought our guys came in with a great mentality."

"Exciting game, and we played a complete game in a lot of ways. Part of it is not surprising. And I'm not talking about the score, just that we would play our most complete game even with all the youth on our team. It was fun to see for today and, obviously, the future. There's a lot to be excited about today. So awesome win...Rose Bowl's obviously been pretty good to us. So we'll see what happens next...we definitely made a real statement today."



"We did hear a little bit of talk from the other side and took it personal. We did out talking on the field."

Lincoln Riley Believes No One Has Played Better Than USC

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We played a really tough schedule. But our team is really starting to come together."

"We've had historic youth on this football team when you dive into the numbers. It's pretty wild with the quality wins we've had coming here on the road. In the last game, blowing out a top-10 team in the country on the road is a pretty big statement."

"So I don't believe there's 12 better teams in the country than this one."

Defense Rises up While Sharing the Field With Higher Ranked UCLA Unit

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Luke Wafle (94) reacts during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We did the two things we needed to do on defense. We stopped the run, and I thought we affected the quarterback. And we knew we needed to do that regardless of our play."

"Then, offensively, I thought we did a good job. We protected [quarterback Jayden Maiava], and they [UCLA] have done a great job this year in havoc and creating negative plays, plus turnovers."

"But we were getting some good hits on defense. The defense did have some struggles in the first half of the season. The second half seems like it's been a lot more consistent, especially down the road."

"I think we're gaining confidence. The longer that [defensive coordinator] Gary Patterson has been here, the guys have been latching onto more with what we have in this league, what we're facing, and where we need to be. The staff is growing together, and all the youth we're playing is starting to get better."

"Some of the moments you could watch as yarn. We're not that far away, but we've got to push it over the pump. We certainly did that today."

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Waymond Jordan Breaks Loose for Epic Outing

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) scores a touchdown during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He ran with a purpose. And guys blocked for him. It was fun to see."

"When you start doing that, that's when you know you can be a really good football team."

"Some of our offenses, we had other spots that played pretty well. And it was fun to see that too."

Marcelles Williams Impresses Lincoln Riley Again

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) celebrates an interception during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Just really reliable, man."

"He just makes plays and tackles well. Which is really steady for our defense."

"It's awesome to see him persevere and put himself in those positions to be ready and make those plays."

Jayden Maiava Goes Undefeated Against UCLA

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) prepares to pass during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm not going to say what I called him, but going 3-0 in a rival game like this...these games are hard to win. They all are."

"He's just a tremendous leader. The first one was just getting going, and he found a way to make plays. But you could tell his experience level today."

"He was steady, he led guys and it was one of his better performances."

Lincoln Riley Gets Honest About Playoff Possibility

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley with wife Caitlin Riley after the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I don't quite know yet [about the playoffs] as I've just got off the field."

"I mean, I think I'll say what I've been saying. Like...I'm incredibly confident in what we're building and doing. I know what's happening."

"I know what we're building from a roster standpoint, from a culture standpoint, and from a mentality standpoint. And I just know the next several years are going to be really, really good."

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) celebrates an interception during the second half against the UCLA Bruins *at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Like, I just feel that I have the entire time. So there's a lot of belief in what we're building and doing here."

"Reality is, if your culture and mentaility isn't right, you're going to walk out of this locker room softer than you should be, and you're too relaxed. We didn't do that. And there was a lot to like today. I don't know how I can be more excited than this. We always believed in the combination of young and old guys and believed they could come together, and that's exciting to see that happen."

"Hard to imagine a better future for the program. And with these blue bloods, you've got to stay the course. If you ride the wave of emotions, and you'll never be what you want to be in this job. It's my job to stay steady, and the player's job to stay steady. We're going to keep fighting on like we did today, and we'll play wherever the game they tell us we'll play."

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