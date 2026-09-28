Lincoln Riley Draws Uncomfortable Comparison After Latest Loss

LOS ANGELES - The No. 18 USC Trojans’ path to the College Football Playoff just got a lot tougher. The Trojans dropped their first game of the 2026 season 41-27 to the then-No. 20 Oregon Ducks on Saturday at home in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. With the loss, USC coach Lincoln Riley’s record against ranked opponents drops to 5-15.

While the loss itself is certainly a setback for a USC program still searching for its first College Football Playoff appearance under Riley, there is another number that stands out.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning (left) shakes hands with USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That number becomes even more notable when looking at where Riley stands through the same number of games as former USC head coach Clay Helton.

Through 58 games at USC, Riley has the exact same overall record as his predecessor, Clay Helton. Both coaches sit at 39-19 through the same number of games.

But the similarities largely stop there. Against ranked opponents through those 58 games, Helton went 10-16 compared to Riley’s 5-15.

Lincoln Riley Has Matched Clay Helton's Record But Not His Results

Helton’s tenure had its share of struggles, especially after former USC quarterback Sam Darnold left for the NFL. Under Helton, the program eventually reached a point where USC decided it needed a change. His teams went 5-7 in 2018 and never returned to the level of national contention USC expected before he was fired in 2021.

However, Helton also had some of the biggest accomplishments USC had seen in years. He led the Trojans to a 10-3 record in 2016, capped by a Rose Bowl victory over Penn State. The following season, USC went 11-3 and won the Pac-12 championship.

Sep 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC TUSC Trojans head coach Clay Helton walks on the field before the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Riley was hired to take that standard even higher. Instead, through 58 games, he has the same 39-19 record Helton had at the same point in his tenure. The biggest difference comes against ranked opponents, where Riley’s 5-15 record is significantly worse than Helton’s 10-16 mark.

Riley arrived at USC with a reputation as one of the best offensive minds in college football after leading Oklahoma to three College Football Playoff appearances. He also came to Los Angeles with the resources and expectations that come with coaching at USC.

The Trojans were not hiring Riley to win eight or nine games a season. They were hiring him to compete for national championships and help restore USC to the blue-blood program it once was.

Instead, USC has yet to make the College Football Playoff under Riley, and the Trojans have continued to struggle when facing the teams that are supposed to define a championship-caliber season.

There are obvious differences between the two situations, especially with Riley now coaching in the Big Ten and dealing with a different level of weekly competition. But the identical record through 58 games creates a comparison that would have been difficult to imagine when Riley was hired.

Is Lincoln Riley Really on the Hot Seat at USC?

On the field, there is an argument that USC has given Riley virtually everything he needs to build a College Football Playoff contender.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans entered the 2026 season with an FBS-leading 15 returning starters, the No. 1-ranked freshman class in the nation, and an experienced veteran quarterback in Jayden Maiava. USC also brought in Hall of Fame coach Gary Patterson to help lead a defense that has been one of the biggest problems of Riley’s tenure.

On top of that, USC has continued to invest heavily in its football operation, including NIL and facilities, while Riley remains one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. His reported 10-year contract was worth $110 million. USC is paying Lincoln Riley $12.5M this season with a buyout of $60M, per CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford.

When Helton was fired in September 2021, USC reportedly owed him roughly $12 million, per ESPN. Riley’s potential buyout is several times larger, which would make a midseason or even end-of-season decision more complicated financially.

At some point, USC has to determine whether the investment is producing the results it expected. And after Saturday’s loss to Oregon, the margin for error has become much smaller.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Na'eem Offord (2) and USC Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) watch a pass thrown by quarterback Jayden Maiava (not pictured) fall incomplete during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC is now 4-1 with several major games still ahead. The Trojans still have matchups with Penn State, Ohio State, Indiana and UCLA on the schedule, including road games against Indiana and UCLA.

That leaves Riley with plenty of opportunities to change the conversation. But it also leaves USC with very little room for another loss if the goal is to make the College Football Playoff.

A 10-2 finish would keep the Trojans firmly in the conversation, but even that is not a guarantee for an at-large spot. A 9-3 regular-season record would make the path considerably more difficult, especially given how the CFP selection committee has evaluated three-loss teams in recent seasons.

USC is now tasked with finding a way to navigate the rest of the schedule without allowing the season to slip away. And if they do, the conversation around Riley could look very different by December.

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