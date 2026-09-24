USC Makes Splashy Uniform Statement After Oregon Reveals Jersey Combination

The No. 20 Oregon Ducks will bring a flashy look against No. 12 USC. In the spirit of past Duck teams, Oregon will roll with a unique combination. So the Ducks lure the famed "stormtrooper" look ahead of the Sept. 26 showdown at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. With the Ducks intending to go "warp speed" in front of the Trojans.

But, USC dropped a counter style statement of its own to prepare for the Ducks inside "The Coli."

USC Busting Out Specialized Cleats for Oregon Matchup

Southern California’s Jayden Maiava, center, scrambles against Oregon during the second half Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard

USC is "stepping onto the field in style this weekend" while dressed in its traditional cardinal home uniforms.

But here's what will be on their feets: The Nike Vaporposite pro cleats, unveiled on the morning of Sept. 24.

Announcing the Nike Vaporposite Pro “USC”



Stepping onto the field in style this weekend 🏈✌️ pic.twitter.com/xB4lTEw3sZ — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) September 24, 2026

USC's cleats give the Trojans their flashy look for the Big Ten Heavyweight showdown. While it brings a classic foamposite look, the flexible studs allow players to cut then turn loose in a comfortable manner.

The shoe officially landed in retail stores back in Aug. 2026. But this one is emblazoned in USC colors with the exception of the bottom reflective look.

Fans immediately fell in love with the cleat unveiling including dropping fire emojis. Now they'll hope USC can wear down Oregon in these shoes.

Looking Back at Last Year's Oregon Look Versus USC

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) catches a pass against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One year has passed since Oregon coach Dan Lanning rolled with the all-black look. He chose the gameday attire to tell his players they were attending a "Trojan funeral." Ultimately, Oregon rolled to the 42-27 romp of USC, which further boosted the Ducks' College Football Playoff chances that season.

But now USC earns a chance to resurrect itself from that "funeral" in Eugene. No doubt last season's outcome becomes motivation for the likes of coach Lincoln Riley, quarterback Jayden Maiava, wide receiver Tanook Hines and several others who played that game.

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, right, forces a fumble from USC quarterback Jayden Maiava as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This won't be the first time Oregon wore the "stormtrooper" look against USC, though. The Trojans faced that look in the 2010 showdown with then Ducks head coach Chip Kelly leading Oregon. Former Ducks running back LaMichael James rumbled to 249 yards in the 53-32 romp at the Coliseum.

But arguably, the most revered contest involving the Oregon uniform combo came in 2012, with the Ducks winning a wild 62-51 road contest. Former USC quarterback Matt Barkley threw for 484 passing yards and tossed five touchdowns in that contest. Wide receivers Marqise Lee and Nelson Agholor put on a show too, combining for 18 receptions with 319 receiving yards and scoring three touchdowns. And that Ducks team exacted revenge on a USC squad that beat Oregon inside Autzen Stadium in 2011, when the latter entered ranked No. 3 in the nation.

Although USC fans probably prefer to remember the 2016 meeting when Oregon brought the "stormtrooper" outfit. Former USC running back Ronald Jones delivered four rushing touchdowns, while a future Super Bowl winning passer named Sam Darnold also led the 45-20 rout of Oregon inside the Coliseum.

What's at Stake for 2026 Oregon at USC Showdown

USC wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane hauls in a pass under cover from Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This Big Ten opener for both teams immediately carries serious implications. Regardless of what outfits they have on inside the Coliseum.

The College Football Playoff committee will be watching this contest closely set for a 4:30 p.m. PT kickoff on NBC. So will Big Ten fans following the widely competitive race to the conference title.

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Oregon faced one setback already: Taking the stunning week two loss in Stillwater against heavy underdog Oklahoma State. A loss to USC certainly puts Oregon's playoff chances on high alert. But a USC loss catapults the Ducks back into the conversation for Big Ten title contender.

Undefeated USC can deliver a big statement here by beating its first ranked foe of the 2026 season. Plus help crystallize the conference and postseason picture.

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