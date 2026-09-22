What the Oregon Ducks Game Really Means for USC, Lincoln Riley

No. 20 Oregon falling to Oklahoma State in week 2 may have taken away a little of the national buzz

as they travel to Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 26, to take on No. 12 USC in a jammed pack week 4 college football slate.

However, an early loss from the Ducks doesn’t take away the impact this game has for the Trojans this season and the program moving forward.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The highly anticipated Big Ten matchup between the longtime West Coast foes has early season conference and College Football Playoff implications.

Both schools have tough roads ahead the next couple months of the season, with several top-25 matchups on tap and an early season loss for USC and a second one for Oregon could be costly down the line.

Shifting the Hierarchy in the West Coast

Southern California’s Jayden Maiava, center, scrambles against Oregon during the second half Nov. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks don’t have a national championship and have stumbled in some of their biggest moments under coach Dan Lanning.

But make no mistake, Oregon has been the premier team on the West Coast this past decade with back-to-back trips to the College Football Playoff and having won seven of the last eight matchups against USC, including last year in Eugene, which ended the Trojans playoff hopes.

The Ducks have largely owned the series since the heyday of USC’s dynasty under legendary coach Pete Carroll in the early 2000s. And if USC wants to get into the upper echelon of the Big Ten and back into national prominence, it starts with reclaiming their region and that means going through Oregon.

“The time is now” marketing campaign the Trojans used all offseason and plastered on billboards in downtown Los Angeles, has to mean exactly that. The stakes have never been higher in arguably the most important regular season game for Lincoln Riley in his fifth season at the helm. If not now, then when?

The Trojans are very likely to see a much better version of the Ducks than the one that struggled against Boise State in week 1 and lost in Stillwater the following week. Every game is different.

The perception of Oregon has vastly changed the past couple of weeks versus what it had been since the day the 2025 season ended. Nonetheless, it’s still a roster that has an abundance of four and five-star talent and experience across the board that has the capability of quickly shifting the favor back in their direction.

Impact on Recruiting

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC has reclaimed the state of California in recruiting over Oregon in the 2026 and 2027 cycles. But winning the offseason means nothing if it doesn’t translate to the field in the fall.

The Trojans will host a star-studded list of recruits at the Coliseum this Saturday. If USC wants the trend of them becoming the preeminent recruiting force in their backyard to continue in the 2028 cycle and beyond, they need to send a loud signal in front of those highly touted prospects on the field.

It’s year two under this new revamped personnel department. Southern Cal has sold the vision of a new era of Trojans football. A brand-new football facility, improved NIL resources to compete with other premier schools, new personnel and coaching staff and commitment to doing whatever it takes to put the program back in the national spotlight.

But it’s a vision that has to come into focus on Saturdays for this new wave of recruits to buy in.

The best way to sustain success in college football is by stacking recruiting classes through high school recruiting at an elite level. And USC has an opportunity to build upon what they have assembled the past couple of cycles.

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