Betting Odds for Paint the Picture for USC's Bounce-Back Game vs. Washington

After losing to No. 15 Oregon – previously No. 20 – 41-27, the USC Trojans drop six spots to No. 18 in the new AP Top-25. Not only was it their first loss of the season, but their at-home record of 10-0 was snapped. Now the Trojans will have a chance to bounce back against the Washington Huskies, who also lost in Week 4. Here are the odds for USC's third conference game.

Back to Being the Favorites

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) walks onto the field with defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren (91), USC Trojans tight end Josiah Jefferson (87), and offensive lineman Tobias Raymond (73) before a football game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being projected as an underdog across the board, the Trojans are back to being the favorites in Week 5. ESPN Analytics’ matchup predictor is giving USC a 83.8 percent chance to win the game. Prediction markets are also riding with the Trojans. 74 percent of traders on Kalshi are in on a USC win along with 76 percent of Fanatics Markets traders.

As for sportsbooks, DraftKings currently has USC moneyline set at -340 while FanDuel lists it at -335. Bet365 has USC moneyline at -310. BetMGM, Fanatics and Caesars have yet to release their odds for the game.

Over/Under and Points Spread

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) prepares to throws a pass against the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For total points, Draftkings currently has the game at 55.5 points while FanDuel and Bet365 have it listed at 54.5. All three outlets have the over and under odds at -110. 53 percent of Kalshi traders have bought into over 54.5 points scored while 51 percent of Fanatics Markets traders are riding under 55.5 points.

Even after the loss, Draftkings has the Trojans winning outright as -9.5 point favorites (-110 to cover the spread) while FanDuel has them as -8.5 point favorites (-110). Bet365 has the margin of victory slightly closer with USC as -7.5 point favorites (-110). In prediction markets, 53 percent of Kalshi traders and 55 percent of Fanatics Markets traders believe that Southern Cal will win by over 9.5 points.

Heading into Week 5, USC has an overall record of 1-4 versus the spread (-8.0 ATS, 20 percent) per Team Rankings. More specifically, when the Trojans are the home team and the favorite, they are 1-3. The market continues to view USC as a top tier team, but one problem remains – the offense scores enough points to win comfortably but the defense lets up points that blow the cover.

Sep 12, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) passes against the Utah State Aggies during the first quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense’s 39.8 points per game is No. 8 in the nation while their 489.4 yards per game is No. 9. Quarterback Jayden Maiava and the passing game will continue being the focal point of the offense as they are No. 5 in passing yards per game (325.0). On the other side of the ball, the defense is No. 72 in points allowed per game (26.4) and No. 52 in yards allowed per game (354.8).

USC can’t afford to get into another dog fight as well, especially since the defense is ranked No. 89 in passing yards per game (236.3) and No. 52 in yards per pass (8.4). This is definitely a glaring issue, as Washington’s offense is pass oriented – 34.7 passes per game (No. 33), 252 passing yards per game (No. 47) and 7.3 yards per pass (No. 70).

Huskie quarterback Demond Williams Jr. will also be a similar issue as Louisiana’s Lunch Winfield – a dual threat signal caller. Through four games, Williams has 1,129 passing yards, a 69.3 completion percentage, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. On the ground he has 40 carries for 165 yards (4.1 yards per rush) and two scores.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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