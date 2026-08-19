Lincoln Riley's Offers Exciting Take on USC Trojans Defensive Tackle Depth

For the USC Trojans to have success in the Big Ten is to win in the trenches.

Fans don't want to see repeats of how Illinois, Notre Dame and Oregon pummeled USC at the line of scrimmage. Especially after all three racked up between 171 to 306 rushing yards against last year's Trojans defense.

But coach Lincoln Riley's take on his 2026 defensive tackle room will energize those fans.

Lincoln Riley gets Honest About USC Defensive Tackle Depth

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last year's Trojans got pushed around by vaunted ground attacks. Plus struggled to generate a pass rush on a consistent basis.

This year's crew looks nothing like that, Riley insists.

"We’ve got an unusual number of guys I think can win one-on-ones and can get home. But also have some of the mass to be able to anchor down against some of these bigger personnel groupings," Riley said following Tuesday's practice.

Sounds like all 11 USC defensive tackles took their bodies, training and work ethic seriously this offseason. Which gets the veteran head coach to believe he and USC has an embarrassment of riches inside the defensive line.

One defensive lineman even believes he's become sharpened this season following his conversation with Lorenzo Reyna of USC Trojans on SI during the Aug. 3 media day.

Floyd Boucard Among Deep Group of USC Interior Defenders

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) is stopped by USC Trojans defensive tackle Keeshawn Silver (9) at the 7-yard line in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The sophomore Boucard is one who's risen as a big believer that this inside defensive line room is deeper and more cohesive than ever.

"Iron sharpens iron very much," Boucard said. "As we did team bonding that's something we really elevated this year. We all know our 'why,' including why we're doing this. Like when we face adversity, we know why this man is pushing this other man so hard and why we're pushing each other so hard."

Boucard adds that he's developed new fundamentally sound moves to win his blocks. Including revealing an "underrated" aspect that allows his 6-3, 315-pound frame to beat offensive linemen.

"What's really underrated is keeping your feet moving and striking first [with your hands]," Boucard explained. "Everyone is trying to do swim and rip moves, but try to strike first and you'll see the difference."

Boucard aims to be the one initating contact first rather than wait for this first punch. And he's not the only defensive tackle envisioning setting the tone in this defensive tackle room.

Who Else Looks Ready to Breakout Following Lincoln Riley's Words

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett (0) runs the ball in for a touchdown after intercepting it during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boucard is expected to play a key role under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson. He's likely to rise as a rotational piece inside.

But Jamaal Jarrett is anticipated to take a new leap among USC fans this fall. He showed rare athleticism on a 70-yard interception return for the touchdown. He's now fully settled following his Dec. 2024 transfer out of Georgia.

Jide Abasiri brings intriguing length and a muscular build at 6-5, 280-pounds. He tallied four tackles for a loss last season including 3.5 sacks.

Furthermore, a big leap is expected from Jahkeem Stewart after showing flashes of his potential last season. He and Abasiri together bring speed and long vines that can penetrate offensive lines. He brings his mix of pre-snap explosion and strength when engaged with blockers.

Finally, a potential X-Factor here is Michigan State transfer Alex VanSumeren. The massive and powerful 6-2, 300-pounder brings a deep history of stuffing the run. He certainly could've came in handy for the three run offenses that ran through USC last season. He arrives as the potential fifth interior option for Patterson.

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