Former TCU Star Sends Powerful Message to USC Trojans Linemen About Gary Patterson

Defensive coordinator Gary Patterson is getting acclimated with the words "Fight on" and wearing a headset again.

The longtime TCU head coach will soon draw up his first defensive game plan in his new surroundings at USC. He makes his defensive coordinator debut with USC on Aug. 29 against San Jose State.

Yet his impact on past Horned Frog players remains greatly felt. Particularly for one who sent out a stirring message to one USC position group following the Trojans' Aug. 3 media day.

Former TCU Defender's Message to USC Defensive Line

USC Trojans defensive line coach Skyler Jones | USC Trojans on SI

Seven members of the USC defensive trenches all posed for one group photo following their media session. Adjusting to Patterson became a popular question for the linemen inside the Bashor Lounge at Heritage Hall.

USC brings a concoction of length and beef along the trenches. Yet former TCU defender Jason Phillips recalled a time he lined up near the line of scrimmage with what he described as "meh" athleticism to start. But he sent out this message for the likes of defensive tackles Jamaal Jarrett, Floyd Boucard, plus edge rushers Kameryn Crawford and Jahkeem Stewart.

"Get ready fellas, you’re about to be coached and developed into versions of yourself you never imagined possible," Phillips began in his online response. "[Coach Patterson] turned me, a chubby player with 'meh' athleticism into a five-year NFL vet."

Phillips transformed into a star linebacker for Patterson's late 2000s Horned Frog teams. The Waller, Texas native started out at fullback before moving to defense in a move "Coach P" helped make. Phillips went on to earn All-Mountain West Conference honors and earned MWC Freshman of the Year. He dropped one more poignant message to the 2026 USC defensive line.

"It's scary to think about what players of your caliber will become!" Phillips added. "Good luck this season!"

Jason Phillips Among Notable NFL Talents Gary Patterson Produced

Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Phillips earned three All-MWC first team honors before landing in the TCU Hall of Fame in 2018. He lined up at linebacker for a Baltimore Ravens team that featured NFL legend Ray Lewis in the same room. Phillips later played for the Carolina Panthers (2011 to 2012) and finished off with the Philadelphia Eagles (2013).

He's not the only famed defender to come out of the downtown Fort Worth campus when Patterson was there.

Edge rusher Jerry Hughes (2010 NFL first rounder) was molded by Patterson. Same with fellow past trench star L.J. Collier (2019 first rounder). Darryl Washington came from Phillips' position group too in landing via the 2010 draft class. Rose Bowl hero of the 2010 TCU team Tank Carder also got drafted nearly two years later.

Patterson was able to find under-the-radar recruits like Phillips, Carder and others, eventually finding a way to make them Sunday-caliber talents. Now he'll reignite his past NFL pipeline but in the land of troy. Only this time he'll turn his attention to unleashing some still-growing trench men at USC.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.